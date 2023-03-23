How to enable Dark Mode on NordVPN

If you would like to switch up your viewing experience when using NordVPN, why not try turning on Dark Mode?

Turning on Dark Mode in applications like NordVPN can be a great way to help you reduce eye strain while browsing in low-light conditions. While it is not a complete fix, it does help to reduce the amount of blue light exposure you take on while looking at a laptop or mobile screen.

But without further ado, here is a step-by-step guide to turning on Dark Mode on NordVPN.

What you’ll need:

NordVPN membership

The Short Version

Open the NordVPN app

Go to Settings

Click on General

Go to Appearance

Select Dark