How to enable Dark Mode on NordVPN

If you would like to switch up your viewing experience when using NordVPN, why not try turning on Dark Mode?

Turning on Dark Mode in applications like NordVPN can be a great way to help you reduce eye strain while browsing in low-light conditions. While it is not a complete fix, it does help to reduce the amount of blue light exposure you take on while looking at a laptop or mobile screen. 

But without further ado, here is a step-by-step guide to turning on Dark Mode on NordVPN.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open the NordVPN app
  • Go to Settings
  • Click on General
  • Go to Appearance
  • Select Dark

  1. Step
    1

    Open the NordVPN app

    You can do this on the mobile app, but we are using a desktop. Open up the NordVPN app to begin. NordVPN application

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Settings

    Click on the small cog icon in the bottom left-hand corner. Click on the Settings button

  3. Step
    3

    Click on General

    From the menu presented, click on the button called General. Click on General from the menu

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Appearance and select Dark

    From this new menu, you will want to scroll down to the Appearance button.

    You will be presented with a small drop-down menu with the option of a Dark Mode or Light Mode. Click on Dark Mode.

    Go to the Appearance section

Troubleshooting

Does NordVPN work in the background?

Yes, NordVPN will work and connect you to a VPN even if you have closed the app.

Can I turn off Dark Mode?

Yes, you can follow these steps as normal to turn on Dark Mode or Light Mode whenever you want.

