How to enable dark mode in Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Changing your laptop or PC to dark mode in Windows 11 is a neat way to save a bit of battery life but, mainly, it looks quite nice. That’s a matter of opinion though. Whichever side you’re on, here’s the simple method for how to enable dark mode in Windows 11.

Back in 2019, ChatGPT wasn’t the talk of the internet. What was all the rage was adding a dark mode to your operating system or application. Windows 11 is, of course, in on the act.

There are a whole ton of customisation options for the Windows operating system, and they’re available if you want a splash of colour or to apply some of your treasured images. Dark mode may not be the most eye-catching switch but, if a bright and light theme isn’t for you, it’s a powerful tool to turn down the vibrancy. This is our guide on how to apply dark mode across your whole Windows 11 system, from apps to folders and menus.

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows 11 PC, laptop or tablet

The Short Version:

  • Search for Dark Mode in the Start menu
  • In Choose your mode, select Dark from the drop-down menu
  • Select Dark from the drop-down menu

  1. Step
    1

    Search for Dark Mode in the Start Menu

    Open up the Start Menu, type Dark mode into the search box and select “Turn on dark mode systemwide”.Search for Dark Mode in Start Menu

  2. Step
    2

    In Choose Your Mode, open the drop-down menu

    From the Choose your mode section, choose Dark from the options listed in the drop-down menuOpen Dark Mode dropdown

  3. Step
    3

    Select Dark from the drop-down menu

    Once you’ve opened the drop-down menu, select Dark to change from Light modeSelect Dark Mode

Troubleshooting

Does Windows 11 Home have a Dark Mode Task Manager?

Absolutely, yes. If you apply Dark Mode systemwide then it will include Task Manager.

Is Dark Mode better for your eyes?

There’s little evidence dark mode has any significant positive impact on your eye health (via VisionCenter, WIRED UK).

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

