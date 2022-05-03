Keeping all of your online accounts safe can be tricky, and it can be overwhelming to know that all your personal information is being kept in one place.

That’s why two-factor authorisation (or 2FA) is so important, as it adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts, which will help warn off online scammers and hackers from trying to go after your account.

Setting up 2FA is surprisingly easy on a Google account and only takes a few simple steps, which we’re going to walk you through. So, without further ado, here is the simplest way you can set up two-factor authorisation for your Google account.

The Short Version

Go into your Google account

Select Security

Scroll down to Signing in to Google

Click on 2-step Verification

Click Get Started

Press Next

Enter your backup number and press Send

Enter the code

Press Turn On

Step

1 Go into your Google account Use this link to access your Google account. You can also type ‘Google account’ into Chrome. Step

2 Select ‘Security’ In the menu on the left-hand side of the screen, click on ‘Security’, which will take you to a new page. Step

3 Scroll down to ‘Signing in to Google’ After clicking on Security and being sent to a new page, scroll down to the ‘Signing in to Google’ section of the page. Step

4 Click on 2-step Verification Click on the ‘2-step Verification’ option in ‘Signing in to Google’. It will be the second choice down out of two. Step

5 Click ‘Get Started’ Click the blue ‘Get Started’ button to continue the process. Step

6 Press ‘Next’ This screen will inform you of all the devices that can be sent prompts for your login. These devices will likely be phones, and they all should be registered to you, making sure that no one else can access your 2FA codes.



Click on the ‘Don’t see your device?’ button if the devices listed don’t look right to you. If everything looks fine, click Next. Step

7 Enter your backup number and press ‘Send’ Choose a phone number that can be used in a backup scenario. We recommend using your own phone number here, for more security. After you have entered the phone number, press ‘Send’. Step

8 Enter the code Enter the code that has been sent to the number you used in Step 7. Do not share the code with anyone. Step

9 Press ‘Turn On’ Once you have entered the code correctly, you will have the option to turn on 2-step Verification. Once you’ve done this, the process is completed.