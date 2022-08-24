Looking to make some changes to a PDF file? Here’s how to edit a PDF for free in just a handful of steps.

You can make basic edits to your PDFs using apps like Microsoft Edge and Adobe Acrobat DC, making these apps super convenient to keep on your computer. However, you won’t be able to make more advanced adjustments, like adding text with different fonts or uploading images, without moving beyond Edge or paying for an Acrobat subscription.

This is where free PDF editors come in. Read on to learn how to edit a PDF with Smallpdf.

What you’ll need:

A PDF editor like Smallpdf

The Short Version

Open Smallpdf Upload your PDF Use the text, image and highlight tools to edit your PDF Click Download PDF to save the file

How to edit a PDF Step

1 Open Smallpdf You can also use another free PDF editor or Adobe Acrobat if you have a subscription to the app. Step

2 Click Choose Files and select your PDF You can also upload a word file, edit it and convert it to a PDF. Step

3 Select the T icon to add text This can be found in the toolbar at the top of the screen. Step

4 Type your text You can adjust the font, size, colour and formatting of the text, as well as drag it to adjust its positioning on your PDF. Step

5 Click the Image icon to add an image to your PDF You can upload any image file from your computer. Step

6 Drag the image to position it where you want it You can also adjust the size of the image. Step

7 Use the highlighter icon to highlight text Or select the pen tool to draw on the document. Step

8 Click and drag to highlight words You can also choose the size and colour of the highlighter. Step

9 When you’re done, hit Download PDF This will save your PDF to your computer.