How to easily multitask on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Max Parker
Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been on shelves for a number of weeks now, and if you picked up one of the foldables at launch you might not have picked up on all the skills of the device quite yet.

Thanks to the big inside screen on the Z Fold 4, this is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed for productivity. One of the best ways to get the most out of that big screen is to utilise some of the multitasking skills, like being able to use two (or three) apps at once.

It’s not immediately obvious how to get this feature going, but it’s easy to master once you know how.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Unlock your phone
  • Open an app
  • Drag a second app from the taskbar
  • Add another app

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock your phone

    First off, unlock your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device. For this example, we’re going to be using the phone folded out. Go to the home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Open an app

    Next, open the first app you want to use. I am using Spotify here.open an app

  3. Step
    3

    Drag a second app from the taskbar

    From the taskbar at the bottom of the screen, drag and hold the next app you want to open so it sits next to the first app. It should split the display in two, putting the two apps side-by-side. If the app doesn’t automatically take up half the screen, then it’s not compatible.Drag up a second app from the taskbar

  4. Step
    4

    Drag a third app into the action

    While you can stick to two apps, you can add another app into the equation too. Just drag a third app out of the taskbar and it’ll take up half of the already split display.Add in a third app

Troubleshooting

Do all apps work like this?

Not all apps are compatible with the multitasking features and this becomes obvious when they won’t resize when you drag them into place.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews' mobile, wearables and tablet sections.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

