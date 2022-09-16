How to easily multitask on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been on shelves for a number of weeks now, and if you picked up one of the foldables at launch you might not have picked up on all the skills of the device quite yet.

Thanks to the big inside screen on the Z Fold 4, this is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed for productivity. One of the best ways to get the most out of that big screen is to utilise some of the multitasking skills, like being able to use two (or three) apps at once.

It’s not immediately obvious how to get this feature going, but it’s easy to master once you know how.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device (for this we used the Galaxy Z Fold 4)

The Short Version

Unlock your phone

Open an app

Drag a second app from the taskbar

Add another app