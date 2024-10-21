How to easily cook chicken in an air fryer

Many of us eat chicken multiple times a week, and the air fryer is the perfect place to cook it if you want excellent, juicy results.

Here we’ve laid out how best to cook chicken breasts, although the same logic can also be applied for cooking other parts too, such as the legs, thighs or wings.

What you’ll need

An air fryer (we used the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK)

Chicken breasts

The Short Version

Preheat your air fryer to 200°C for 20 minutes Spray chicken with oil, and season with salt and pepper Cook chicken for 15-20 minutes at 200°C

Step

1 Preheat your air fryer to 200°C for 20 minutes First of all, preheat your air fryer to 200°C for five minutes, although if your air fryer can go higher, then you can set it to a higher temperature for even crispier results. Step

2 Spray chicken with oil, and season with salt and pepper While your air fryer is preheating, prepare your chicken. For simple, plain cooking spray your chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper; you may prefer to use a marinade instead. We’re using chicken breasts here, as they’re traditionally one of the hardest parts of a chicken to cook. Step

3 Cook chicken for 15-20 minutes at 200°C Cook your chicken for between 15 and 20 minutes, depending on how many pieces you’re cooking at once. Turn the chicken halfway through cooking to make sure each breast cooks evenly. You know when chicken is cooked when the juices run clear, and it’s hit an internal temperature of around 74°C.