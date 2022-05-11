How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

If you want to get your hands on the bleeding edge mobile operating system from Google, follow this simple step-by-step guide.

Android 13, the operating system for smartphone and tablets developed by Google, is expected to be released in full later this year to eligible devices. But if you can’t wait that long, you can get your hands on the beta version right now. Take a look at our guide to find out how.

Before installation, remember that there is a potentially greater risk of data loss when running Beta software so it’s best to only do this on a phone that is a secondary device and not your main device.

What we used

We used a Pixel 4a. However, you can use any of the eligible devices on the list below:

The Short Version

Back up your device’s data

Go to the Android Beta Program website

Scroll to ‘Your eligible devices, and select the one you wish to use

Agree to the terms and conditions, and tap ‘Confirm and enrol’

Go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update to install the Android 13 Beta

Step

1 Back up your device’s data Whenever you download beta software, there’s always a risk, no matter how small, that something could go wrong and you could lose your data. For this reason, you should first back up your data. Do this by going to the Settings app, tapping System > Backup > Back up now Step

2 Go to the Android Beta Program website Next, head over to the Android Beta Program website, which you’ll find at the following web address: https://www.google.com/android/beta Step

3 Scroll to ‘Your eligible devices’ There’s a tab on this website that lists all the eligible devices you own, with which you could choose to install the Android 13 Beta. Tap on the one you’d like to use, and click “+ Opt in” Step

4 Agree to the terms and conditions When you do this, you’ll have to agree to the terms and conditions pertaining to the Android 13 Beta. Read through this document carefully, and if you’re happy to proceed then tap ‘Confirm and enrol’ Step

5 Now, using the device you enrolled for the beta, go into the Settings app, then tap System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update, where the Android 13 Beta will become available to install; however it can take up to 24 hours to arrive. It should then install like any other software update.