How to download the Android 13 Beta right now
If you want to get your hands on the bleeding edge mobile operating system from Google, follow this simple step-by-step guide.
Android 13, the operating system for smartphone and tablets developed by Google, is expected to be released in full later this year to eligible devices. But if you can’t wait that long, you can get your hands on the beta version right now. Take a look at our guide to find out how.
Before installation, remember that there is a potentially greater risk of data loss when running Beta software so it’s best to only do this on a phone that is a secondary device and not your main device.
What we used
We used a Pixel 4a. However, you can use any of the eligible devices on the list below:
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
The Short Version
- Back up your device’s data
- Go to the Android Beta Program website
- Scroll to ‘Your eligible devices, and select the one you wish to use
- Agree to the terms and conditions, and tap ‘Confirm and enrol’
- Go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update to install the Android 13 Beta
Step
1
Back up your device’s data
Whenever you download beta software, there’s always a risk, no matter how small, that something could go wrong and you could lose your data. For this reason, you should first back up your data. Do this by going to the Settings app, tapping System > Backup > Back up now
Step
2
Go to the Android Beta Program website
Next, head over to the Android Beta Program website, which you’ll find at the following web address: https://www.google.com/android/beta
Step
3
Scroll to ‘Your eligible devices’
There’s a tab on this website that lists all the eligible devices you own, with which you could choose to install the Android 13 Beta. Tap on the one you’d like to use, and click “+ Opt in”
Step
4
Agree to the terms and conditions
When you do this, you’ll have to agree to the terms and conditions pertaining to the Android 13 Beta. Read through this document carefully, and if you’re happy to proceed then tap ‘Confirm and enrol’
Step
5
Check for the update to install the Android 13 Beta
Now, using the device you enrolled for the beta, go into the Settings app, then tap System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update, where the Android 13 Beta will become available to install; however it can take up to 24 hours to arrive. It should then install like any other software update.
FAQs
To unenroll, go to the Android Beta Program website, scroll to ‘Your eligible devices’, and select ‘opt out’ next to the device in question. Bear in mind the following proviso from Google: You will not be able to unenrol and revert back to a stable public release version of Android without first wiping all locally saved data on your device. You may also encounter issues restoring a backup.
Google has stated that the Android 13 Beta will end in June 2023
Google claims that you can expect to receive two updates per month