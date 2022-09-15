how to disable the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 taskbar

Samsung’s most recent flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is a fantastic device with many tweaks designed to make the big screen more useful. But not all of the software changes make be to your tastes.

One such addition is a new desktop-style taskbar that comes on by default, allowing you to see a selection of apps similar to the dock on macOS. This makes multitasking easier, as you can simply flip between apps without heading back to the homescreen in between.

However, the taskbar might not be to everyone’s tastes and it is possible to turn it off. Here’s how.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Unlock the phone

Open Settings

Scroll down to Display

Find the Taskbar option and disable it