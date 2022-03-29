How to disable Microsoft Defender

If you’re using Windows’ built-in Microsoft Defender antivirus, you might have to temporarily disable it to complete the installation of some software. Here’s our guide to turning it off in Windows 10.

Never disable your real-time malware protection unless you actually have to. Some software does, however, require this in order to complete installation because they need to access files, registry entries or directories that Defender usually protects.

Programs that may not install correctly if your real-time antivirus is active will inform you of this, do you don’t need to disable your AV every time you install anything!

Kaspersky Anti-Virus Essential Virus Protection Our 5-star rated anti-virus blocks malware and viruses in real time and stops hackers, now 50% off at just £12.49 Kaspersky

Was £24.99

£12.49 per year View Offer

The Short Version

Click Start

Mouse-over the gear icon

Click Settings

Scroll down

Click Update & Security

Click the Windows Security tab

Click Open Windows Security

Click Virus & threat protection

Click Manage settings under Virus & threat protection settings

Turn off the Real-time protection button

Click Yes

Step

1 Click Start Click the Windows Start button. We’re going to navigate to Microsoft Defender’s settings through the menus, but you can search for “Windows Security” to get there. Step

2 Mouse-over the gear icon When you hover the mouse over the gear icon, it’ll expand its Settings tag. Step

3 Click Settings Click on the Settings button. Step

4 Scroll down There are a lot of settings here. Scroll right to the bottom to find the option we’re looking for. Step

5 Click on the button marked “Update & Security” Step

6 Click the Windows Security tab On the next Settings screen, you’ll see a tab bar on the left. Click Windows Security here. Step

7 Click Open Windows Security You can go directly to each component of Defender’s security settings from here, but we’ll go to the main menu first. Click the Open Windows Security button. Step

8 Click Virus & threat protection Click the Virus & threat protection option. Step

9 Click Manage settings under Virus & threat protection settings Under “Virus & threat protection settings”, you’ll see a small blue link marked Manage settings. Click on it. Step

10 Turn off the Real-time protection button Under “Real-time protection” click the button, which should be coloured blue and set to “On” before you click it. Step

11 Click Yes User Account Control will now chip in to make sure it was really you that requested this. Click Yes.