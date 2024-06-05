Whether you’re taking your iPhone to your nearest Apple Store, dropping it off with an authorised service provider, or mailing it in for repair, you must disable Find My before you do so.

According to Apple, switching off Find My ensures that somebody else can’t get your device serviced without your knowledge. The company also warns that it may not be able to service your device if it’s on.

Keep reading to learn how to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced.

What you’ll need

An iPhone

The Short Version

Go to your Settings Tap your name Select Find My Tap Find My iPhone Toggle Find My iPhone off