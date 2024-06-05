How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced
Whether you’re taking your iPhone to your nearest Apple Store, dropping it off with an authorised service provider, or mailing it in for repair, you must disable Find My before you do so.
According to Apple, switching off Find My ensures that somebody else can’t get your device serviced without your knowledge. The company also warns that it may not be able to service your device if it’s on.
Keep reading to learn how to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced.
What you’ll need
- An iPhone
The Short Version
- Go to your Settings
- Tap your name
- Select Find My
- Tap Find My iPhone
- Toggle Find My iPhone off
How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced
Step
1
Go to your Settings
You can also disable Find My in the Find My app or in your browser, but we’ll be following the Settings route.
Step
2
Tap your name
This will take you to your Apple ID settings.
Step
3
Select Find My
Or tap the circular green Find My icon.
Step
4
Tap Find My iPhone
If Find My iPhone is set to On, tap on it.
Step
5
Toggle Find My iPhone off
Tap the green button next to Find My iPhone to disable the setting.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can also go directly to the Find My app to switch it off or visit icloud.com/find, select your iPhone and click Remove This Device.
You should always make sure to back up your iPhone on the cloud or another device before getting it serviced. Apple also recommends turning off Apple Cash and removing any cards or passes stored in your Apple Wallet.