How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Whether you’re taking your iPhone to your nearest Apple Store, dropping it off with an authorised service provider, or mailing it in for repair, you must disable Find My before you do so.

According to Apple, switching off Find My ensures that somebody else can’t get your device serviced without your knowledge. The company also warns that it may not be able to service your device if it’s on.

Keep reading to learn how to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced.

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your Settings 
  2. Tap your name 
  3. Select Find My 
  4. Tap Find My iPhone 
  5. Toggle Find My iPhone off

How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Settings

    You can also disable Find My in the Find My app or in your browser, but we’ll be following the Settings route. How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced

  2. Step
    2

    Tap your name

    This will take you to your Apple ID settings. How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced

  3. Step
    3

    Select Find My

    Or tap the circular green Find My icon. How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Find My iPhone

    If Find My iPhone is set to On, tap on it. How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle Find My iPhone off

    Tap the green button next to Find My iPhone to disable the setting. How to disable Find My on your iPhone before getting it serviced

Troubleshooting

Are there other ways to turn off Find My iPhone?

Yes, you can also go directly to the Find My app to switch it off or visit icloud.com/find, select your iPhone and click Remove This Device.

What else should I do before getting an iPhone serviced?

You should always make sure to back up your iPhone on the cloud or another device before getting it serviced. Apple also recommends turning off Apple Cash and removing any cards or passes stored in your Apple Wallet.

