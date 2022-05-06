If you’d like to know how to disable Cortana in Windows 10, then we’ve got you covered right here.

Cortana is Microsoft’s built-in voice assistant that has been around since 2014. But there’s a decent chance you may be growing a little bit sick of it. Well, that’s no issue, as you can turn it off within Windows 10, and the process for doing so is simple. And don’t worry if you change your mind later, as she’s easy to reactivate too.

So, without further ado, here’s how to disable Cortana in Windows 10.

Hardware used

Lenovo Legion 5

Windows 10 Home

The Short Version

Click the Cortana icon

Open the Settings menu

Disable the shortcut

Reboot your PC

Turn off ‘voice activation permissions’

Step

1 Click the Cortana icon Click the Cortana icon in the Windows taskbar to open it. Step

2 Open the Settings menu Then, press the three vertical dots to open the Settings menu. Step

3 Disable the shortcut Once inside the settings, press the ‘Keyboard shortcut’ option. Then, set the slider to ‘Off’. This will disable the keyboard shortcut used to enable Cortana (Windows + C). Step

4 Reboot your PC You will need to reboot your PC in order for this particular change to take effect. Step

5 Turn off ‘voice activation permissions’ Now the keyboard shortcut has been disabled, you now need to turn off permissions for voice activations. To do so, go back into Cortana, reopen the settings and select ‘Voice activation’.



Once inside, press the shortcut to ‘Voice activation permissions’ – this will bring up the Voice activation section in the general Windows settings, where you need to set the slider of ‘Let Cortana respond to “Cortana” keyword’ to ‘Off’. Now the process should be completed.

