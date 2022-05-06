 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to disable Cortana in Windows

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

If you’d like to know how to disable Cortana in Windows 10, then we’ve got you covered right here.

Cortana is Microsoft’s built-in voice assistant that has been around since 2014. But there’s a decent chance you may be growing a little bit sick of it. Well, that’s no issue, as you can turn it off within Windows 10, and the process for doing so is simple. And don’t worry if you change your mind later, as she’s easy to reactivate too.

So, without further ado, here’s how to disable Cortana in Windows 10.

Hardware used

The Short Version

  • Click the Cortana icon
  • Open the Settings menu
  • Disable the shortcut
  • Reboot your PC
  • Turn off ‘voice activation permissions’

  1. Step
    1

    Click the Cortana icon

    Click the Cortana icon in the Windows taskbar to open it.

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Settings menu

    Then, press the three vertical dots to open the Settings menu.

  3. Step
    3

    Disable the shortcut

    Once inside the settings, press the ‘Keyboard shortcut’ option. Then, set the slider to ‘Off’. This will disable the keyboard shortcut used to enable Cortana (Windows + C).

  4. Step
    4

    Reboot your PC

    You will need to reboot your PC in order for this particular change to take effect.

  5. Step
    5

    Turn off ‘voice activation permissions’

    Now the keyboard shortcut has been disabled, you now need to turn off permissions for voice activations. To do so, go back into Cortana, reopen the settings and select ‘Voice activation’.

    Once inside, press the shortcut to ‘Voice activation permissions’ – this will bring up the Voice activation section in the general Windows settings, where you need to set the slider of ‘Let Cortana respond to “Cortana” keyword’ to ‘Off’. Now the process should be completed.

FAQs

Do I need Cortana?

No, Cortana is completely optional.

Is Cortana like Siri?

Yes, Cortana is essentially the Microsoft Windows version of Siri.

You might like…

How To defrag Windows 10

How To defrag Windows 10

Reece Bithrey 1 day ago
How to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone with iOS 15.4

How to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone with iOS 15.4

Chris Smith 2 months ago
How to download Windows 10

How to download Windows 10

Adam Speight 2 years ago
How to sign up for the Disney Plus free trial

How to sign up for the Disney Plus free trial

Alice Marshall 2 years ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.