How to disable and delete your Google Location history

If you’ve ever enabled Google’s Location History feature for your devices, this is how to see what it has recorded, delete that record and disable future tracking.

Location History and Location Reporting as used by both Google apps – notably maps and photos – and third-party advertisers to provide you with local insights, travel time estimates, location-tagged photos, and personalised search results and adverts.



Because all of these features are actually useful, there’s a good chance that you have it enabled, especially as previous versions of Android weren’t always very good about explaining what was being activated and what data was being stored.

Updates to the service in 2018 and 2020 disabled Location History by default and enabled auto-deletion of locations after 18 months for active accounts. Here’s how to find out if Google is keeping track of your location and change those settings if you need to.

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection – 34% Off The secure way to enjoy the web without compromising on speed is now 34% off at £34.13 a year, equivalent to £2.84 per month, with coverage for up to 5 devices. Compatible with Android™ and iOS® Kaspersky

Was £52.50

£34.13/year (£2.84 monthly equivalent) View Offer

The Short Version

Open your Google Activity page To disable Location History, click Turn off Click Pause Click OK See where you’ve been Read or skip the explainer Check out your timeline Click the gear icon Delete Location History Confirm that you understand Click Delete Location History Click OK Return to your activity page

Step

1 Open your Google Activity page Go to https://myactivity.google.com/ in your web browser. You may have to log in using the account whose location history you wish to check. Most users will find that their Location History is marked as either “off” or “paused”, but my account here has it activated. Step

2 To disable Location History, click Turn off If you immediately want to stop new location data from being gathered by any of your devices, click the button marked “Turn off”. Step

3 Click Pause A pop-up will come up warning you pausing location history will disable personalised experiences but will not impact your ability to use features such as Google Location Services and Find My Device. Read it and click Pause. You can always turn the service back on later. Step

4 Click OK A confirmation pop-up will appear. You can delete your history from here: You’ll be taken directly to the Mange History map if you click “Delete old activity” but we’re going to return to the main activity screen first. Click the OK button. Step

5 See where you’ve been Before we delete anything, let’s see what Google knows about our travels. Click Manage history. Step

6 Read or skip the explainer You’ll be taken to https://timeline.google.com/. If it’s the first time you’ve been here, an explainer pop-up titled Explore your timeline will appear. You can read through three short explanations of the features available, or you can just click Skip straight away. Step

7 Check out your timeline Everywhere you’ve been is shown on a map. You can scroll around and zoom in to check out individual locations, use the timeline box to see where you were on a given date, click the red box at the left to see a list of the places you’ve been and with what frequency, and check to see if your home and work addresses are correct. Step

8 Click the gear icon Click on the surprisingly inconspicuous gear icon at the bottom of the map to access deletion, export and download options. Step

9 Delete Location History Click Delete all Location History in the menu that opens. Step

10 Confirm that you understand Read the pop-up warning you that neither you nor Google will ever have access to your history again and tick the box marked “I understand and want to delete all location history”. Step

11 Click Delete Location History Click the red Delete Location History button. Step

12 Click OK Click OK on the next pop-up to return to the map – you can go on to deleting your historic web and app activity from here, but that’s beyond the scope of this particular tutorial. Step

13 Return to your activity page You’ll notice that all your map markers, as well as your address details, have now been removed from the map. Click the Manage Location History button to return to your activity page.

You’ve now successfully disabled Google’s Location History tracking and – if you chose to – deleted all past records of it. You can now close your browser window or continue exploring Google’s settings.

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection – 34% Off The secure way to enjoy the web without compromising on speed is now 34% off at £34.13 a year, equivalent to £2.84 per month, with coverage for up to 5 devices. Compatible with Android™ and iOS® Kaspersky

Was £52.50

£34.13/year (£2.84 monthly equivalent) View Offer