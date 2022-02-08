 large image

How to delete your Twitch account

Looking to ween yourself of social media, starting with gaming platform Twitch, but not sure how? Worry not as we’re here to help. Here is how you can delete your Twitch account in just a few easy steps.

Streaming content has only grown in the last few years, with the platform Twitch taking the top spot as one of the most popular streaming platforms available right now.

However, you might find yourself losing interest in streaming, and that looking at your feed is becoming more of a burden than something you love. If that sounds like you, it might be time to pull the plug on your Twitch account.

Disabling your account can be done in a few simple steps and is a great way to start migrating away from the internet if you’re wanting to have a few more offline hours in the day.

Whatever your reasoning, here is how to delete your Twitch account.

What we used

You only need a device that can access the Twitch website. Whether that be a phone, tablet or laptop, this can be done on any device that has access to a web browser.

The Short Version: How to delete your Twitch account

  • Log into your Twitch account, click on your user’s icon in the upper-right hand corner
  • Click on Settings
  • Select Disable Account
  • Click on the purple disable button

How to delete your Twitch account

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your Twitch account, click on your user’s icon on the upper-right hand corner

    Beforehand, it’s recommended that you also delete all of the key information from your account, such as payment methods or personal information. If you are a streamer, we also recommend informing your followers that you’re deleting your account. How to delete your Twitch account Home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Settings

    You can find the Settings button near the bottom of the drop down menu. Settings on Twitch Home Screen

  3. Step
    3

    Select Disable Account

    The Disable Account button is at the bottom of the Settings screen and will be purple. Click the disable account button on Twitch

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the purple disable button

    You have the choice of leaving optional feedback for Twitch to better understand why you’ve deleted your account. Delete your Twitch account final step

What is Twitch?

Twitch is an American video live streaming site that focuses on videogame streaming, though anyone can stream on Twitch.

Is Twitch free?

You can create a Twitch account for free and streams are free to watch. However, some streamers offer monthly subscriptions that come with additional perks, but these are optional.

