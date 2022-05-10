Need to clear some space on your Mac? Here’s how to delete any unused apps from an Apple laptop or desktop computer…

Uninstalling apps on a MacBook is a quick and easy process. In fact, there are actually two ways to do it: in your Finder and through the Launchpad feature.

If you’re looking to delete an app that was downloaded from the App Store or came pre-installed on your computer, scroll to the bottom of this guide for a fast way to do it in Launchpad.

For any of these apps, as well as ones you downloaded off third-party sites, keep reading to learn how to delete them from your Finder…

What you’ll need:

A Mac laptop or computer

An app to delete

The Short Version

Find the app you want to delete Drag the app to your Bin Enter your log in details and click OK Click Finder Click Empty Bin and confirm to delete

How to delete MacBook apps Step

1 Locate the app you want to delete in Finder You’ll usually find it in the Applications folder or you can use Spotlight to search for it. Scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for steps on how to use Spotlight. Step

2 Drag the app to your Bin You can also select the app and click File and Move To Bin. Step

3 Enter your MacBook’s username and password and click OK, if prompted These will be the ones you use to log in to your laptop. We weren’t asked to do that this time, but it should look something like this. Step

4 Click Finder This will be in the top corner of your screen. Step

5 Click Empty Bin You’ll find this option in the dropdown menu, but you can also empty the bin from inside the Bin itself. Step

6 Click Empty Bin again to confirm This will permanently delete anything in the bin, including your app.