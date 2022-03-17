Cookies are little files that are created by websites whenever you visit them, and are essential to the running of the internet. Without cookies you wouldn’t be able to have things like persistent shopping carts, for example.

Some iPad users may find it desirable to delete their cookies from time to time, whether over tracking concerns, or to try and improve web performance on your tablet. If you’re having troubles with a particular website or Safari in general, it might be worth trying to wipe your cookies.

Here, then, is how to delete cookies on an iPad.

What we used

We used the iPad Pro (2018), but these methods will work on any iPad running Safari

The Short Version

Open Settings

Tap Advanced

Remove All Website Data

Remove individual cookies

Step

1 Open Settings Open the Settings app and navigate to the Safari section. Step

2 Tap Advanced Now scroll down to the bottom of the Safari section on the right and tap Advanced, followed by Website Data. Step

3 Remove All Website Data Hit the red Remove All Website Data button at the bottom of the page to delete all cookies from your iPad, followed by Remove. Step

4 Remove individual cookies If you only wish to delete the cookies for a specific website, tap Edit in the top right corner, then hit the red minus symbol alongside the website in question, followed by the Delete button.