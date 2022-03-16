How to delete apps on an iPad

With the sheer number of fine apps and games available to download from the App Store, your iPad’s home screen can quite swiftly become overrun with icons.

This is bad news for productivity, as it can be both distracting and excessively difficult to find the apps that you actually need. It can also literally clog your iPad up, taking up valuable storage that could be put to better use.

When you take a long hard look at all of the apps you have installed on your iPad, you’re likely to realise that you actually need very few of them.

Here, then, is how to delete apps from an iPad

What we used

We used the iPad Pro (2018), but these methods will work on any iPad

The Short Version

Find the iPad app you wish to delete

Tap and hold the app icon

Remove and Delete app

The jiggle alternative

Step

1 Locate the app icon First locate the app icon for the app you wish to delete. Step

2 Tap and hold the app icon Press and hold on the app icon to bring up the shortcut menu. Step

3 Remove and Delete app Select ‘Remove App’ followed by ‘Delete App’. You’ll be warned that deleting the app will also delete its data, so confirm by pressing ‘Delete’ a final time.

Step

4 The jiggle alternative Alternatively, press and hold on an empty section of your home screen until the app icons start to jiggle. Hit the minus button by the app you wish to delete then press Delete App > Delete.