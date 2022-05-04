 large image

How to delete apps on Android

If you’re after an easy way to clean up your home screen or free up space on your phone’s storage, then deleting apps should be the first thing you consider.

Modern apps can take up a surprising amount of your system resources, especially when it comes to games and media apps. Here, then, is how to delete apps on Android.

Note that there is an easier way to delete single apps direct from your homescreen, but the process can vary slightly from device to device. The method we’ve chosen is consistent across virtually every Android device out there, and it also enables you to quickly and easily delete multiple apps in one go.

What we used

  • These methods will work on any Android phone with access to the Google Play Store (everything apart from recent Huawei phones, essentially).

The Short Version

  • Open Google Play Store
  • Tap profile icon
  • Manage apps and devices
  • Select apps
  • Uninstall apps

  1. Step
    1

    Open Google Play Store

    The first thing to do is to open the Google Play Store app on your Android phone.Uninstall app Android Play Store

  2. Step
    2

    Tap profile icon

    Make sure you’re on the home screen of the Google Play Store (hit the back button if you’re in an app listing) and tap the profile icon in the top right corner.Uninstall app Android profile icon

  3. Step
    3

    Manage apps and devices

    Tap Manage apps and devices, then select the Manage tab at the top.Uninstall app Android manage apps

  4. Step
    4

    Select apps

    Tap the check boxes next to all of the apps you wish to delete from the list. They’re listed alphabetically, so scroll down.Uninstall app Android Play Store

  5. Step
    5

    Uninstall apps

    Tap the bin icon in the top right corner, then confirm by tapping Uninstall. Your apps will be removed.Uninstall app Android

FAQs

Why can’t some apps be deleted?

Some of the apps that come preinstalled on your phone can’t be deleted.

Is there a quicker way to uninstall single apps?

Try pressing and holding on an app icon on the home screen. An Uninstall option will often appear.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
