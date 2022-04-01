 large image

How to delete apps from a Chromebook

Reece Bithrey
Freelance Reviews Writer

If you’ve got any apps you don’t want on your laptop anymore, then knowing how to delete apps from a Chromebook will come in handy.

Fortunately, the process for deleting apps from your system is nice and simple. So, without further ado, let’s get into the thick of it – here’s how to delete apps from a Chromebook.

The Short Version

  • Open the Launcher
  • Right-click the app you want to remove
  • Press Uninstall
  • Confirm by pressing Uninstall again

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Launcher

    The first thing to do to delete any apps you want to is to open the Launcher, which is the circle icon on the bottom-left corner of the screen.

    Pressing it will bring up a small menu with an up arrow, a search bar and some recently-used apps along the bottom. To open the app drawer, press on the up arrow at the top.

  2. Step
    2

    Right click the app you want to remove

    Once you’ve pressed the up arrow, you should be greeted with a Launchpad style app list where you can select an app to remove.

    To select it, right-click over the icon by hitting your trackpad with two fingers.

  3. Step
    3

    Press Uninstall or Remove from Chromebook

    Tapping the trackpad with two fingers will bring up a contextual menu where you can either pin the app to your shelf, or uninstall it, and bring up any app info. Of course, we’re going to be removing the app, so press ‘Uninstall’.

  4. Step
    4

    Select Uninstall

    To confirm the removal of this app, press ‘Uninstall’. This should then completely remove the app from your Chromebook. If you find you’ve mistakenly deleted something, then simply go to the Google Play Store and redownload it.

    If it isn’t an app you need to delete but a Chrome extension (these aren’t found in the app menu), then open a Chrome window and go to the three stacked dots in the top-right corner. Then, go into ‘More Tools’ and then ‘Extensions’. Here you’ll be able to disable whatever extensions you don’t want or need anymore.
    If you ever want to reinstall any of them, head into the Chrome Store and search for the extension so you can then redownload them later down the line.

FAQs

Can Chromebooks run Android apps?

Yes, you can access Android apps via the Google Play Store. However, this feature is only available on select Chromebooks.

