Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete all your data from ChatGPT

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Been having a go on ChatGPT but decided you’ve had enough? If so, you might prefer to have you and the AI chatbot’s sporadic conversations removed from history. Here’s how to delete all your data from ChatGPT.

With all the talk of ChatGPT, alongside Microsoft’s collaborations with its creator OpenAI, and the resulting Windows integration, you might feel like you can’t move for chatbot talk. And, that’s before even mentioning Google’s Bard and Snapchat’s attempts as well as all the rest.

Nevertheless, you may have been tempted to see what ChatGPT can do, and that’s fair enough. This guide will explain how to delete all your conversation data from ChatGPT using a browser, but the instructions correlate with the mobile app too. Let’s get started.

What you’ll need

  • A PC or laptop
  • A browser
  • A ChatGPT account

The Short Version

  • Head to ChatGPT and log in
  • Select the three dots towards the bottom left
  • Click Settings
  • Select Data Controls
  • Toggle Chat History & Training

  1. Step
    1

    Head to ChatGPT and log in

    Open your browser of choice and head to https://chat.openai.com then log into your account.Go to ChatGPT

  2. Step
    2

    Select the three dots towards the bottom left

    At the bottom left of the window, select the three dots to the right of your name.Select Three Dots to the bottom left - ChatGPT

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings

    In that menu, select Settings to open an options menu.Select Settings

  4. Step
    4

    Select Data Controls

    In the windows, select the Data Controls tab.Select Data Controls

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle Chat History & Training

    Next to Chat History & Training, turn off the toggle. This will stop new data being saved and your current data will be deleted in 30 days.Toggle Chat History & Training

Troubleshooting

Can you delete your ChatGPT account?

Yes, you can. Here’s how to delete your ChatGPT account.

Does ChatGPT save your data?

If the data in question is the data you input into ChatGPT, then yes, it absolutely does store your data.

You might like…

How to delete your ChatGPT account

How to delete your ChatGPT account

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
How to turn on private browsing in Microsoft Edge

How to turn on private browsing in Microsoft Edge

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
How to cancel Netflix

How to cancel Netflix

Max Parker 5 days ago
How to turn on Incognito Mode in Google Chrome

How to turn on Incognito Mode in Google Chrome

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to check your PC specs

How to check your PC specs

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to see who viewed your LinkedIn profile?

How to see who viewed your LinkedIn profile?

Adam Speight 2 weeks ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.