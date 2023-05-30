Been having a go on ChatGPT but decided you’ve had enough? If so, you might prefer to have you and the AI chatbot’s sporadic conversations removed from history. Here’s how to delete all your data from ChatGPT.

With all the talk of ChatGPT, alongside Microsoft’s collaborations with its creator OpenAI, and the resulting Windows integration, you might feel like you can’t move for chatbot talk. And, that’s before even mentioning Google’s Bard and Snapchat’s attempts as well as all the rest.

Nevertheless, you may have been tempted to see what ChatGPT can do, and that’s fair enough. This guide will explain how to delete all your conversation data from ChatGPT using a browser, but the instructions correlate with the mobile app too. Let’s get started.

What you’ll need

A PC or laptop

A browser

A ChatGPT account

The Short Version

Head to ChatGPT and log in

Select the three dots towards the bottom left

Click Settings

Select Data Controls

Toggle Chat History & Training

Step

1 Head to ChatGPT and log in Open your browser of choice and head to https://chat.openai.com then log into your account. Step

2 Select the three dots towards the bottom left At the bottom left of the window, select the three dots to the right of your name. Step

3 Click Settings In that menu, select Settings to open an options menu. Step

4 Select Data Controls In the windows, select the Data Controls tab. Step

5 Toggle Chat History & Training Next to Chat History & Training, turn off the toggle. This will stop new data being saved and your current data will be deleted in 30 days.