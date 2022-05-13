 large image

How to delete a YouTube video

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Accidentally posted a video you shouldn’t have on YouTube? Here is the easiest way to delete a YouTube video.

YouTube is one of the biggest online video sharing platforms in the world, with 500 hours of video content uploaded to the site every minute.

However, it’s no surprise that within those thousands of hours of content there are at least a couple of videos that people would rather not have online anymore. And despite how complicated it might seem to delete some of your YouTube videos, it’s actually surprisingly easy and can be done in just a few simple steps.

So, if you want to find out the best way to delete a YouTube video from your account, keep reading, as we’re going to break down the process step by step.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open YouTube
  • Click on your Profile
  • Click on YouTube Studio
  • Click on Content
  • Tick the video you want to delete
  • Click on More actions
  • Choose Delete forever
  • Tick the box
  • Press Delete Forever

  1. Step
    1

    Open YouTube

    Open up YouTube in a web browser and make sure you are logged into your own account. Open up YouTube and log into your account

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your Profile

    Click on your Profile, which should have your initial on it. It sits in the top right-hand corner of the screen.Click on the account button in YouTube

  3. Step
    3

    Click on YouTube Studio

    From the drop-down menu choose the option that says YouTube Studio.Click on the YouTube Studio button to continue

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Content

    Once you are in YouTube Studio, look to the menu on the left-hand side of the screen and click on Content. Click on the Content button to continue

  5. Step
    5

    Tick the video you want to delete

    Tick the box next to the video you want to delete. Click on the video you want to delete

  6. Step
    6

    Click on More actions

    Click on the button that says More actions, it sits in the bar above all of your videos.Tick the video you want to delete

  7. Step
    7

    Choose Delete forever

    From the small drop-down menu presented, choose the option that says Delete forever.Click on the more actions button to continue

  8. Step
    8

    Tick the box

    Make sure you tick the box that states you understand that the deletion process is permanent to continue the process.Tick on the button to continue the process

  9. Step
    9

    Press Delete Forever

    Once you have ticked the box, click Delete Forever. We recommend downloading any videos you delete in case you want to view or upload them again in the future. Press delete forever to delete your Video forever

Troubleshooting

If I delete a YouTube video is it gone forever?

Yes, once you delete a video from your YouTube channel it will be permanently deleted from the platform. We recommend that you download any videos that you are planning to delete before you delete them, just in case you want to view them again in the future.

Can I reupload deleted videos to YouTube?

Yes, if you want to delete a YouTube video you can reupload it in the future if you want to, but it will not have the same view count or statistics as the original video.

