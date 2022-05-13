How to delete a YouTube video

Accidentally posted a video you shouldn’t have on YouTube? Here is the easiest way to delete a YouTube video.

YouTube is one of the biggest online video sharing platforms in the world, with 500 hours of video content uploaded to the site every minute.

However, it’s no surprise that within those thousands of hours of content there are at least a couple of videos that people would rather not have online anymore. And despite how complicated it might seem to delete some of your YouTube videos, it’s actually surprisingly easy and can be done in just a few simple steps.

So, if you want to find out the best way to delete a YouTube video from your account, keep reading, as we’re going to break down the process step by step.

Step

1 Open YouTube Open up YouTube in a web browser and make sure you are logged into your own account. Step

2 Click on your Profile Click on your Profile, which should have your initial on it. It sits in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Step

3 Click on YouTube Studio From the drop-down menu choose the option that says YouTube Studio. Step

4 Click on Content Once you are in YouTube Studio, look to the menu on the left-hand side of the screen and click on Content. Step

5 Tick the video you want to delete Tick the box next to the video you want to delete. Step

6 Click on More actions Click on the button that says More actions, it sits in the bar above all of your videos. Step

7 Choose Delete forever From the small drop-down menu presented, choose the option that says Delete forever. Step

8 Tick the box Make sure you tick the box that states you understand that the deletion process is permanent to continue the process. Step

9 Press Delete Forever Once you have ticked the box, click Delete Forever. We recommend downloading any videos you delete in case you want to view or upload them again in the future.