How To Delete A User On Mac

Knowing how to delete a user on a Mac can be a very handy skill, especially if you want to reset the machine or get rid of an old account.

Like a lot of other tasks on macOS, the process for deleting (and of course adding) a user is pretty easy, and if you ever need to do it, you can refer to our handy guide. Here’s how you do it.

Hardware Used

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro

macOS Big Sur

The Short Version

Open System Preferences

Click Users & Groups

Click the Lock to make changes

Select the user & press the minus button

Press ‘Delete User’

Step

1 Open System Preferences

You can either head up to the Apple logo in the top-left of the menu bar and click it, which will bring up a drop-down menu. From there, click ‘System Preferences’.



Or, you can just click on the gear icon in the Dock. Step

2 Click Users and Groups The next step is to open the Users & Groups folder which can be achieved either by searching for it in the bar in the top-right of System Preferences or by clicking it within the menu.



If you’re having trouble finding it, Users & Groups can be found on the second row of the top half of processes, usually in-between Touch ID & Accessibility. Step

3 Click the Lock to make changes Once inside, you’ll need to click the lock to make changes at a system level. Input your password and press ‘Unlock’. Step

4 Select the user, press the minus button and hit Delete User Once inside, click on the user you want to delete and select the small minus button in the bottom-left corner. A small box will appear, which provides you with three options.



The first will archive any saved documents and information so they can be restored at a later point if needed. The second option keeps the home folder in the Users folder. The third simply deletes the folder and any used-up storage space is freed.



Once you’ve selected an option out of the three, press ‘Delete User’. The process should now be completed.