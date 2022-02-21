 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How To Delete A User On Mac

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

Knowing how to delete a user on a Mac can be a very handy skill, especially if you want to reset the machine or get rid of an old account.

Like a lot of other tasks on macOS, the process for deleting (and of course adding) a user is pretty easy, and if you ever need to do it, you can refer to our handy guide. Here’s how you do it.

Hardware Used

The Short Version

  • Open System Preferences
  • Click Users & Groups
  • Click the Lock to make changes
  • Select the user & press the minus button
  • Press ‘Delete User’

  1. Step
    1

    Open System Preferences


    You can either head up to the Apple logo in the top-left of the menu bar and click it, which will bring up a drop-down menu. From there, click ‘System Preferences’.

    Or, you can just click on the gear icon in the Dock.

  2. Step
    2

    Click Users and Groups

    The next step is to open the Users & Groups folder which can be achieved either by searching for it in the bar in the top-right of System Preferences or by clicking it within the menu.

    If you’re having trouble finding it, Users & Groups can be found on the second row of the top half of processes, usually in-between Touch ID & Accessibility.

  3. Step
    3

    Click the Lock to make changes

    Once inside, you’ll need to click the lock to make changes at a system level. Input your password and press ‘Unlock’.

  4. Step
    4

    Select the user, press the minus button and hit Delete User

    Once inside, click on the user you want to delete and select the small minus button in the bottom-left corner. A small box will appear, which provides you with three options.

    The first will archive any saved documents and information so they can be restored at a later point if needed. The second option keeps the home folder in the Users folder. The third simply deletes the folder and any used-up storage space is freed.

    Once you’ve selected an option out of the three, press ‘Delete User’. The process should now be completed.

FAQs

Why can’t I delete a user on my Mac?

If only one administrator account exists, then you won’t be able to delete the user account. You’ll either have to create another administrator account first, or upgrade another existing account to have administrator privileges.

You might like…

How To Change your MacBook Name

How To Change your MacBook Name

Reece Bithrey 11 hours ago
How To Reset an Intel Macbook

How To Reset an Intel Macbook

Reece Bithrey 3 days ago
How To Force Quit On Mac

How To Force Quit On Mac

Reece Bithrey 4 days ago
How To Screen Record On A Mac

How To Screen Record On A Mac

Reece Bithrey 6 days ago
How To Uninstall Apps On Mac

How To Uninstall Apps On Mac

Reece Bithrey 1 week ago
How to Copy and Paste on Mac

How to Copy and Paste on Mac

Reece Bithrey 2 weeks ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.