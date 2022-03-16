 large image

How to delete a PS5 account

Jordan Oloman By Jordan Oloman

If you’re moving between consoles or have logged in to a friend’s PS5, then you may be wondering how to delete a PS5 account from a PS5 console.

This may be handy if you want to keep your account safe from other users or move your account between PS5s in order to make one your primary device. Perhaps a friend has logged in to your PS5 but has since managed to secure their own, and as a result, you may need to remove their presence on your console.

In this guide, we’re going to guide you through the process so that you can clean up any unused accounts on your PS5.

Hardware Used

  • PS5
  • PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

  • Navigate to the PS5 home screen
  • Enter the Settings menu, then Users and Accounts, and finally Users
  • Delete the account using the trash can symbol next to it

  1. Step
    1

    Head to the PS5 home screen

    If you want to remove an account from your PS5, you’ll first have to suspend any games you’re playing and head back to the console’s Home Screen. Press the PlayStation button on your controller and then select the house symbol to get there.PS5 controller playstation button

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Settings menu

    From here, you want to hit the settings button in the top-right corner, which is denoted by a cog symbol. 

  3. Step
    3

    Select the Users and Accounts menu

    Within the settings menu, tap the Users and Accounts option.

  4. Step
    4

    Select the Users sub menu

    Within the Users and Accounts menu, scroll to the bottom tab called Users. From here you should be able to see all of the accounts on your PS5 and add any new users if you wish.

  5. Step
    5

    Delete the account from your PS5 using the trash can symbol

    Next to each profile will be a little trash can symbol, which you can select to start the account deletion process.

FAQs

What happens to the data tied to a deleted PS5 account?

Before you commit to account deletion you will be warned that you will lose all of the saved data, screenshots and clips that are tied to the account. Keep this in mind as you delete any account, especially if housemates and friends had been using your PS5 previously.

Can you permanently delete a PS5 account?

If you want to go a step beyond console account deletion and actually close your PlayStation Network account, then you’ll have to contact Sony directly to initiate this process. Bear in mind that if you go that far any content that you have purchased will become inaccessible.

