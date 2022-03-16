If you’re moving between consoles or have logged in to a friend’s PS5, then you may be wondering how to delete a PS5 account from a PS5 console.

This may be handy if you want to keep your account safe from other users or move your account between PS5s in order to make one your primary device. Perhaps a friend has logged in to your PS5 but has since managed to secure their own, and as a result, you may need to remove their presence on your console.

In this guide, we’re going to guide you through the process so that you can clean up any unused accounts on your PS5.

Hardware Used

PS5

PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

Navigate to the PS5 home screen

Enter the Settings menu, then Users and Accounts, and finally Users

Delete the account using the trash can symbol next to it

Step

1 Head to the PS5 home screen If you want to remove an account from your PS5, you’ll first have to suspend any games you’re playing and head back to the console’s Home Screen. Press the PlayStation button on your controller and then select the house symbol to get there. Step

2 Select the Settings menu From here, you want to hit the settings button in the top-right corner, which is denoted by a cog symbol. Step

3 Select the Users and Accounts menu Within the settings menu, tap the Users and Accounts option. Step

4 Select the Users sub menu Within the Users and Accounts menu, scroll to the bottom tab called Users. From here you should be able to see all of the accounts on your PS5 and add any new users if you wish. Step

5 Delete the account from your PS5 using the trash can symbol Next to each profile will be a little trash can symbol, which you can select to start the account deletion process.