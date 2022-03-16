How to delete a PS5 account
If you’re moving between consoles or have logged in to a friend’s PS5, then you may be wondering how to delete a PS5 account from a PS5 console.
This may be handy if you want to keep your account safe from other users or move your account between PS5s in order to make one your primary device. Perhaps a friend has logged in to your PS5 but has since managed to secure their own, and as a result, you may need to remove their presence on your console.
In this guide, we’re going to guide you through the process so that you can clean up any unused accounts on your PS5.
Hardware Used
- PS5
- PS5 DualSense controller
The Short Version
- Navigate to the PS5 home screen
- Enter the Settings menu, then Users and Accounts, and finally Users
- Delete the account using the trash can symbol next to it
Step
1
Head to the PS5 home screen
If you want to remove an account from your PS5, you’ll first have to suspend any games you’re playing and head back to the console’s Home Screen. Press the PlayStation button on your controller and then select the house symbol to get there.
Step
2
Select the Settings menu
From here, you want to hit the settings button in the top-right corner, which is denoted by a cog symbol.
Step
3
Select the Users and Accounts menu
Within the settings menu, tap the Users and Accounts option.
Step
4
Select the Users sub menu
Within the Users and Accounts menu, scroll to the bottom tab called Users. From here you should be able to see all of the accounts on your PS5 and add any new users if you wish.
Step
5
Delete the account from your PS5 using the trash can symbol
Next to each profile will be a little trash can symbol, which you can select to start the account deletion process.
FAQs
Before you commit to account deletion you will be warned that you will lose all of the saved data, screenshots and clips that are tied to the account. Keep this in mind as you delete any account, especially if housemates and friends had been using your PS5 previously.
If you want to go a step beyond console account deletion and actually close your PlayStation Network account, then you’ll have to contact Sony directly to initiate this process. Bear in mind that if you go that far any content that you have purchased will become inaccessible.