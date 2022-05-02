 large image

How to delete a Microsoft account

Here is the simplest way to delete a Microsoft account that you’re no longer using.

Whether you have a duplicate account that you no longer use or just want to rid yourself of Microsoft, it’s handy to know how to delete your account.

Thankfully, closing a Microsoft account can be done in just a few easy steps and shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Microsoft account.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Go to the Close your account page
  • Enter your email address
  • Enter your password
  • Click Next
  • Tick all the boxes
  • Click Mark account for closure
  • Click Done

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Close your account page

    Use this link to access the Close your account page. It is on the Microsoft site. Click the close button to close the account

  2. Step
    2

    Enter your email address

    Enter the email that you want to close into the prompt box.Enter your email address

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your password

    Enter the password for your email address to continue the process.Enter the password

  4. Step
    4

    Click Next

    You can choose if you want the option to potentially reopen your account in 30 or 60 days. Choosing 30 days will give you less time, so if you are concerned that you may want to reopen your account after marking it as closed, we recommend choosing 60 days. Click the done button

  5. Step
    5

    Tick all the boxes

    Make sure you tick every box to confirm your choice. You also have the option of stating the reason for deleting your account at the bottom of the screen, though this is optional.Tick all of the boxes

  6. Step
    6

    Click Mark account for closure

    Click the Mark account for closure box to continue the process. Click the closure button

  7. Step
    7

    Click Done

    Click Done to finish the process. You do have the option of logging back into your account before it closes if you want to reopen it. This page will feature a deadline date for you to reopen your account, so you may want to take note of it. Click done to finish the process

Troubleshooting

Can I reopen my account?

Yes, you will have between 30 and 60 days, depending on what you choose, to reopen your account after marking it for closure.

Can I have multiple Microsoft accounts?

Yes, you can have multiple Microsoft accounts that are linked to different emails.

