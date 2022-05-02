How to delete a Microsoft account

Here is the simplest way to delete a Microsoft account that you’re no longer using.

Whether you have a duplicate account that you no longer use or just want to rid yourself of Microsoft, it’s handy to know how to delete your account.

Thankfully, closing a Microsoft account can be done in just a few easy steps and shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Microsoft account.

What we used

The Short Version

Go to the Close your account page

Enter your email address

Enter your password

Click Next

Tick all the boxes

Click Mark account for closure

Click Done

Step

1 Go to the Close your account page Use this link to access the Close your account page. It is on the Microsoft site. Step

2 Enter your email address Enter the email that you want to close into the prompt box. Step

3 Enter your password Enter the password for your email address to continue the process. Step

4 Click Next You can choose if you want the option to potentially reopen your account in 30 or 60 days. Choosing 30 days will give you less time, so if you are concerned that you may want to reopen your account after marking it as closed, we recommend choosing 60 days. Step

5 Tick all the boxes Make sure you tick every box to confirm your choice. You also have the option of stating the reason for deleting your account at the bottom of the screen, though this is optional. Step

6 Click Mark account for closure Click the Mark account for closure box to continue the process. Step

7 Click Done Click Done to finish the process. You do have the option of logging back into your account before it closes if you want to reopen it. This page will feature a deadline date for you to reopen your account, so you may want to take note of it.