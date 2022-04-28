How to delete a Dropbox account

Looking to stop using Dropbox as your primary cloud backup service? Here is the easiest way to delete your Dropbox account.

Managing all of your online accounts can be difficult, and knowing when to start deleting any unused accounts is important. If you leave an old account open, with a weak password that’s not regularly updated you’re leaving yourself unnecessarily at risk to hackers and cyber criminals.

Whether you’ve dropped off on uploading media or you just don’t need your Dropbox account anymore, it’s worthwhile knowing how to clear out your account and how to delete it entirely.

So, without further ado, keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Dropbox account.

Step

Open up Dropbox and log in to the account that you want to delete.

Click on your avatar, which sits in the upper right-hand corner. It will have your initials.

From the drop-down menu that will appear, click on Settings.

Once you have clicked on Settings you will be taken to a new page. Scroll to the bottom of this new page to see the Delete Account button.

Click on the Delete Account button, it will be at the very bottom of the screen.

Enter your password and any reasons for leaving your Dropbox account.

Once you are happy with your choice and you have saved any content that you want to keep from your account, click on the Permanently delete button.