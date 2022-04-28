 large image

How to delete a Dropbox account

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to stop using Dropbox as your primary cloud backup service? Here is the easiest way to delete your Dropbox account.

Managing all of your online accounts can be difficult, and knowing when to start deleting any unused accounts is important. If you leave an old account open, with a weak password that’s not regularly updated you’re leaving yourself unnecessarily at risk to hackers and cyber criminals.

Whether you’ve dropped off on uploading media or you just don’t need your Dropbox account anymore, it’s worthwhile knowing how to clear out your account and how to delete it entirely.

So, without further ado, keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Dropbox account.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up Dropbox
  • Click on your avatar
  • Click on Settings
  • Scroll down to the bottom of the page
  • Click Delete Account
  • Enter your password
  • Click Permanently delete

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Dropbox

    Open up Dropbox and log in to the account that you want to delete.The first page of Dropbox

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your avatar

    Click on your avatar, which sits in the upper right-hand corner. It will have your initials. Click on the avatar in the right hand corner

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Settings

    From the drop-down menu that will appear, click on Settings. Click on Settings from this drop down menu

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down to the bottom of the page

    Once you have clicked on Settings you will be taken to a new page. Scroll to the bottom of this new page to see the Delete Account button. Scroll down to the bottom of the page to delete

  5. Step
    5

    Click Delete Account

    Click on the Delete Account button, it will be at the very bottom of the screen. Click on the delete account button to delete your account

  6. Step
    6

    Enter your password

    Enter your password and any reasons for leaving your Dropbox account. Enter your details to continue the process

  7. Step
    7

    Click Permanently delete

    Once you are happy with your choice and you have saved any content that you want to keep from your account, click on the Permanently delete button. Click on the delete button to finish this process in dropbox

Troubleshooting

Can I recover a deleted Dropbox account?

No, you cannot recover a deleted Dropbox account, so make sure that you have saved any content from your account that you want to keep.

Can I have multiple Dropbox accounts?

Yes, as long as you have multiple email accounts you can have multiple Dropbox accounts.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
