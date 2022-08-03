How to delete a Discord account

Here is how you can delete your Discord account in just a few simple steps.

Discord is a great platform for gamers that want to chat with their friends online, or anyone who wants to create a server to speak to like-minded people, whether that involves games or not.

However, if you’re getting to the stage where you want to cut down on your social media usage and spend a little less time glued to your computer or phone, it can be good to take a break.

In that vein, we’re going to run through the easiest way to delete your Discord account so you know how you can take a break from the platform.

The Short Version

Log into your Discord account

Click on Settings

Click on Delete Account

Enter your password and press Delete Account

Step

Log into your Discord account and go to your homepage.

Click on the Settings button. It looks like a cog and is located on the bottom navigation menu where your profile name and picture are.

Once on your Account page, look towards the bottom of the page and click the button that says Delete Account.

A pop-up will appear, you will need to enter the correct password for your account. After that has been entered, press the Delete Account button.