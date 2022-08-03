How to delete a Discord account
Here is how you can delete your Discord account in just a few simple steps.
Discord is a great platform for gamers that want to chat with their friends online, or anyone who wants to create a server to speak to like-minded people, whether that involves games or not.
However, if you’re getting to the stage where you want to cut down on your social media usage and spend a little less time glued to your computer or phone, it can be good to take a break.
In that vein, we’re going to run through the easiest way to delete your Discord account so you know how you can take a break from the platform.
What we used
- We used a Huawei MateBook 16s but any computer will do
The Short Version
- Log into your Discord account
- Click on Settings
- Click on Delete Account
- Enter your password and press Delete Account
Step
1
Log into your Discord account
Log into your Discord account and go to your homepage.
Step
2
Click on Settings
Click on the Settings button. It looks like a cog and is located on the bottom navigation menu where your profile name and picture are.
Step
3
Click on Delete Account
Once on your Account page, look towards the bottom of the page and click the button that says Delete Account.
Step
4
Enter your password and press Delete Account
A pop-up will appear, you will need to enter the correct password for your account. After that has been entered, press the Delete Account button.
FAQs
No, once your Discord account has been deleted it will be permanently gone and cannot be recovered. If you want to delete your account we recommend checking if there is anything you want to save, and contact any of your friends on Discord to let them know you’re leaving the site.
Yes, you can click on the Disable Account button if you want to take a break from Discord without fully deleting your account. This puts your account on hold and it can be reactivated anytime within two years, if you leave it longer than that then your account will be deleted.