How to customise the Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons

The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons are fine, but did you know that you can swap them out with a number of custom app icon packs?

While it won’t change how your Samsung Galaxy S23 operates, changing app icons gives you an extra level of customisation and helps make your phone unique to you.

Whether you’re changing app icons to better match a snazzy new wallpaper or you simply want to switch things up a bit, it’s easy to do on the Samsung Galaxy S23 – and pretty much any other recent Galaxy phone for that matter.

If you want to delve into the world of custom app icons on your Samsung Galaxy S23, here’s how.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S23 (or any other recent Galaxy phone)

The Short Version

Tap and hold an empty space on your Home screen to access the Home screen settings menu. Tap Themes. Tap icons and browse for the icon pack you’d like to use. Tap Download. Tap Apply.

How to change the app icons on the Samsung Galaxy S23