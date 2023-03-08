 large image

How to customise the Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons are fine, but did you know that you can swap them out with a number of custom app icon packs? 

While it won’t change how your Samsung Galaxy S23 operates, changing app icons gives you an extra level of customisation and helps make your phone unique to you.

Whether you’re changing app icons to better match a snazzy new wallpaper or you simply want to switch things up a bit, it’s easy to do on the Samsung Galaxy S23 – and pretty much any other recent Galaxy phone for that matter.

If you want to delve into the world of custom app icons on your Samsung Galaxy S23, here’s how. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Samsung Galaxy S23 (or any other recent Galaxy phone)

The Short Version 

  1. Tap and hold an empty space on your Home screen to access the Home screen settings menu.
  2. Tap Themes.
  3. Tap icons and browse for the icon pack you’d like to use.
  4. Tap Download.
  5. Tap Apply.

How to change the app icons on the Samsung Galaxy S23

  1. Step
    1

    Access the Home screen settings menu

    Tap and hold on an empty spot on your Home screen to access the Home screen settings menu.Home screen on the Galaxy S23 series

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Themes

    From the settings menu, tap the Themes icon at the bottom of the display.Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Icons

    You’ll then be taken to Samsung’s Galaxy Themes Store where you can browse wallpapers, themes, ringtones and replacement app icons. To make your search easier, tap Icons and browse from the list of free and paid icon packs until you find one you like. Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Download

    Once you’ve found an icon pack you’d like to use, tap it and tap the big blue Download button to install the icons on your phone. Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Apply

    Once your icon pack has been downloaded – this should take no more than a few seconds – you’ll be able to use them in place of Samsung’s default app icons. Simply tap Apply to save your changes. Samsung Galaxy S23 app icons

Troubleshooting

Can I revert back to the original app icons?

Yes. From the Galaxy Themes Store tap Menu > My Stuff > Icons and select the Default icon pack.

Can I browse the icon packs I already have installed?

The Galaxy S23 doesn’t ship with any additional icon packs pre-installed, but if you want to browse through the selection you’ve downloaded, head to Menu > My Stuff > Icons.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

