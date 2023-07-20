Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to customise the Lock Screen with iPadOS 17

Max Parker
Editor

First introduced for iPhones in iOS 16, the ability to customise the Lock Screen of the iPad is finally arriving in iPadOS 17. Here is how to use it.

Whether it’s tweaking the colours or font of the clock, or adding some handy widgets for glanceable information, the customisable Lock Screen Apple added with iPadOS 17 is a big upgrade. If you have the public or developer beta installed, this is how to get started with the new feature.

If you’re ready to try the beta, here’s how to install iPadOS 17 right now.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPad running iPadOS 17

The Short Version 

  • Turn on the iPad
  • Press down in the middle of the Lock Screen
  • Tap Customise
  • Choose between adding new wallpaper or customising the current one
  • Select from suggested wallpapers
  • Tap OK
  • Tap areas to customise, including the clock
  • Once done, tap Add
  • Choose between the two options
  • You’re done

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on the iPad

    To begin with, turn the iPad on so you’re looking at the Lock Screen.
    lock screen

  2. Step
    2

    Press down in the middle of the Lock Screen

    Hold down in the middle of the Lock Screen, a new screen should appear alongside a large Customise button at the bottom.
    long press the lock screen

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Customise

    Hit the Customise menu and a new option box will pop up.
    tap the customise button

  4. Step
    4

    Choose between adding a new wallpaper or customising the current one

    This new box will give you two options. Select Customise Current if you want to tweak the wallpaper you already have set, or Add New Wallpaper if you’d prefer to start afresh.
    add new wallpaper or customise

  5. Step
    5

    Select wallpaper

    For the sake of this guide, we’re setting up a new wallpaper. You’ll see a selection of suggested ones, or you can choose a photo from your library.
    Select wallpaper

  6. Step
    6

    Tap OK

    Once you’ve chosen the wallpaper, tap OK.
    Set as wallpaper pair

  7. Step
    7

    Tap an area to customise

    Now you’re ready to customise the Lock Screen. Areas available for customisation will have thin grey boxes around them, for example, the clock and the widget area on the left side. Once done, tap Add.
    clock widget ipad os17

  8. Step
    8

    Choose between the two available options

    The next screen will allow you to use the same wallpaper for the Home Screen, or choose a separate one. Select your preferred option.
    Set as wallpaper pair

  9. Step
    9

    You’re done

    Success! That’s how you edit the Lock Screen in iOS 17. You can store multiple setups and swipe between them too, just like you can on the iPhone.
    Tap customise ipados 17

Troubleshooting

Does this work on the iPhone too?

The same feature was added to the iPhone in iOS 16 and works in very much the same way.

When is iPadOS 17 out?

The software is currently in both public and developer betas, with a full release set for later in the year – likely September or October.






