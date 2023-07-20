How to customise the Lock Screen with iPadOS 17

First introduced for iPhones in iOS 16, the ability to customise the Lock Screen of the iPad is finally arriving in iPadOS 17. Here is how to use it.

Whether it’s tweaking the colours or font of the clock, or adding some handy widgets for glanceable information, the customisable Lock Screen Apple added with iPadOS 17 is a big upgrade. If you have the public or developer beta installed, this is how to get started with the new feature.

If you’re ready to try the beta, here’s how to install iPadOS 17 right now.

What you’ll need:

An iPad running iPadOS 17

The Short Version

Turn on the iPad

Press down in the middle of the Lock Screen

Tap Customise

Choose between adding new wallpaper or customising the current one

Select from suggested wallpapers

Tap OK

Tap areas to customise, including the clock

Once done, tap Add

Choose between the two options

You’re done