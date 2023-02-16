The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now available worldwide, with Samsung’s OneUI adding extra functionality to the Android smartphone collection. That includes the ability to customise the lock screen, but how do you do it?

While Samsung doesn’t do a great job at advertising the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23’s lock screen is completely customisable, it is. In fact, you can change everything from the design and font of the clock to the way that notifications appear on screen.

It’s also available to older Samsung Galaxy smartphone users, as long as the smartphone has the OneUI 5 update installed. If you’re in need of an upgrade, take a look at our selection of the best Samsung phones right now.

If you’re interested in making your phone a little more personal, here’s how to customise your Samsung Galaxy S23’s lock screen.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Lock Screen. Tap Edit Lock Screen. Customise your lock screen experience.

How to customise the Samsung Galaxy S23 lock screen