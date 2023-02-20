 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to customise the Samsung Galaxy S23 Home screen

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a capable smartphone, and that extends to its highly customisable Home screen. 

While your phone’s Home screen may look a bit basic when you first set it up, Samsung has a wealth of Home screen customisation options – from matching the UI to your wallpaper to installing themes that change the overall look of the Home screen – to make your Home screen work for your needs. 

Here’s how to customise the Home screen of your Samsung Galaxy S23, though it’s worth noting that it’s a similar (if not identical) process for most other recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones

What you’ll need: 

  • A Samsung Galaxy S23 (or another Galaxy smartphone running OneUI)

The Short Version 

  1. Tap and hold on the Galaxy S23 Home screen.
  2. Tap Wallpaper & style to customise your wallpaper.
  3. Tap Theme to apply a theme to your Home screen.
  4. Tap Widgets to add a new widget to your Home screen.

How to customise your Samsung Galaxy S23 Home screen

  1. Step
    1

    Tap and hold on the Galaxy S23 Home screen

    To customise your Galaxy S23’s Home screen, you’ll first have to enter edit mode. This is done simply by tapping and holding on the Home screen wherever there’s a blank space. Doing this over an icon or widget will only allow you to move them around. 

  2. Step
    2

    Customise your wallpaper

    From the Home screen customisation menu, tap Wallpaper and Style in the bottom-left corner and tap Change wallpapers to change the Home screen wallpaper as well as the lock screen wallpaper. 

    From this menu, you can also tap Colour Palette to choose a colour scheme for your UI that matches your wallpaper. You’ve got plenty of options based on your wallpaper, or you can choose your own. Just tap Apply to save your changes.

  3. Step
    3

    Change the look of your app icons

    If you want to do more to your home screen than simply change the background, Themes will be your best friend. It’s not a new concept for Android – it has been around for years – but it’ll change not only your wallpaper but UI colour scheme and app icons too. 

    By tapping Theme at the bottom of the Home screen customisation menu, you’ll be redirected to Samsung’s dedicated Theme store where you can browse, download and install whichever theme you’d like. 

    The catch? Some, if not most, of the best themes are paid-for. 

  4. Step
    4

    Add widgets to your Home screen

    Widgets are the best way to add extra functionality to your Galaxy S23 Home screen – and there are plenty to choose from, depending on the apps you’ve got installed. From the home screen customisation menu, tap Widgets to access the widget menu.

    From here, you can search (if you know which widget you’re looking for) or scroll through the list of first- and third-party widgets to see what’s on offer. Once you’ve found a widget you want to use, simply tap and hold the widget and place it wherever you like on your home screen. 

    There’s no limit to the number of widgets you can use, so have fun with it!  

Troubleshooting

Can I change the layout of app icons on the Home screen?

If you want to add or reduce the number of app icons in a row on your Home screen, simply head to Settings > Home Screen > Home screen grid and select the layout you’d prefer. Note that this may mess up any widget/app icon layouts you already have. 

Can I stop new apps from being added to my Home screen automatically?

Yes, that’s an easy one to stop. Head to Settings > Home Screen and make sure that ‘Add new apps to Home screen’ is toggled off. 

You might like…

How to customise the Samsung Galaxy S23 lock screen

How to customise the Samsung Galaxy S23 lock screen

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
How to change the screen resolution of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

How to change the screen resolution of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
How to use the Shelf on OnePlus phones

How to use the Shelf on OnePlus phones

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to use Reading Mode on a OnePlus phone

How to use Reading Mode on a OnePlus phone

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to enable 10-bit photos on a OnePlus phone

How to enable 10-bit photos on a OnePlus phone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.