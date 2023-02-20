How to customise the Samsung Galaxy S23 Home screen

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a capable smartphone, and that extends to its highly customisable Home screen.

While your phone’s Home screen may look a bit basic when you first set it up, Samsung has a wealth of Home screen customisation options – from matching the UI to your wallpaper to installing themes that change the overall look of the Home screen – to make your Home screen work for your needs.

Here’s how to customise the Home screen of your Samsung Galaxy S23, though it’s worth noting that it’s a similar (if not identical) process for most other recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S23 (or another Galaxy smartphone running OneUI)

The Short Version

Tap and hold on the Galaxy S23 Home screen. Tap Wallpaper & style to customise your wallpaper. Tap Theme to apply a theme to your Home screen. Tap Widgets to add a new widget to your Home screen.

How to customise your Samsung Galaxy S23 Home screen