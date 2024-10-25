How to create unique Spotify playlist cover art

Spotify is rolling out a brand new feature that allows users to design and customise their own playlist cover art.

Available for both free and premium members, Spotify users can unleash their creativity and personalise cover art for all of their own favourite playlists.

Read on to learn how to create your own cover art for your playlists.

What you’ll need

Spotify mobile app (iOS or Android)

The short version:

Open Spotify on your smartphone

Select your playlist

Tap the three dot icon

Tap Create cover art

Tap the Create cover art icon

Follow the on-screen introduction

Begin designing

Tap Save

Tap the green Save button

View your new playlist cover art

Get this Nespresso Virtuo bundle for half price Get a Nespresso Virtuo Pop, milk frother, mugs, spoons and 20 pods (with 50 more free after purchase) for just £99 Amazon

Was £199.99

Now £99 View Deal

Step

1 Open Spotify on your smartphone We’ll be demonstrating using the iOS Spotify app, however the steps are similar when using the Android app. Step

2 Select your playlist Find the playlist you would like to customise from your Spotify library. You’ll only be able to do this with playlists you own. Step

3 Tap the three dot icon Underneath the existing playlist cover and title, you’ll see three dots in a horizontal line. Tap here.

Step

4 Tap Create cover art This is about halfway through the list of options, as shown here. Step

5 Tap the Create cover art icon Tap the white Create cover art icon to begin creating. Step

6 Follow the on-screen introduction When you first open the option to create your own cover art, you’ll be shown an introduction to the feature. Click Next on each screen once you’ve read the on-screen information. Step

7 Begin designing Here you’ll find options at the bottom panel to: add and customise text, add images from your photo library, add pre-installed stickers and change the background colour too. Step

8 Tap Save Once you’re happy with your design, tap Save in the top right corner. Step

9 Tap the green Save button You’ll then need to confirm you want to save your design, as you won’t be able to edit it again past this point. If you are definitely happy, tap the green Save button. Step

10 View your new playlist cover art While you can’t edit your cover art, you can create a new one instead at any time.