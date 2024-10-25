Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to create unique Spotify playlist cover art

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Spotify is rolling out a brand new feature that allows users to design and customise their own playlist cover art.

Available for both free and premium members, Spotify users can unleash their creativity and personalise cover art for all of their own favourite playlists. 

Read on to learn how to create your own cover art for your playlists.

What you’ll need

  • Spotify mobile app (iOS or Android)

The short version:

  • Open Spotify on your smartphone
  • Select your playlist
  • Tap the three dot icon
  • Tap Create cover art
  • Tap the Create cover art icon
  • Follow the on-screen introduction
  • Begin designing
  • Tap Save
  • Tap the green Save button
  • View your new playlist cover art
  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify on your smartphone

    We’ll be demonstrating using the iOS Spotify app, however the steps are similar when using the Android app.iPhone Home Screen with Spotify app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Select your playlist

    Find the playlist you would like to customise from your Spotify library. You’ll only be able to do this with playlists you own.Playlist library on Spotify

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the three dot icon

    Underneath the existing playlist cover and title, you’ll see three dots in a horizontal line. Tap here.
    Spotify playlist with three dots

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Create cover art

    This is about halfway through the list of options, as shown here.Spotify playlist menu option with Create cover art

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the Create cover art icon

    Tap the white Create cover art icon to begin creating.Create cover art page on Spotify

  6. Step
    6

    Follow the on-screen introduction

    When you first open the option to create your own cover art, you’ll be shown an introduction to the feature. Click Next on each screen once you’ve read the on-screen information.Discover playlist cover art front page on Spotify

  7. Step
    7

    Begin designing

    Here you’ll find options at the bottom panel to: add and customise text, add images from your photo library, add pre-installed stickers and change the background colour too.Edit cover art page on Spotify

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Save

    Once you’re happy with your design, tap Save in the top right corner.Save on creating new cover art

  9. Step
    9

    Tap the green Save button

    You’ll then need to confirm you want to save your design, as you won’t be able to edit it again past this point. If you are definitely happy, tap the green Save button.Create cover art page on Spotify with option to save

  10. Step
    10

    View your new playlist cover art

    While you can’t edit your cover art, you can create a new one instead at any time.New cover art on Spotify playlist

Troubleshooting

Why don’t I have the option to create cover art on Spotify?

Make sure your Spotify app is up to date, as this is a very new feature that’s just launched. 

Otherwise, as Spotify is still rolling it out in beta, it may simply take a while for you to gain access to the tool. Keep checking and ensure your Spotify app is up to date.

Can you change the cover art for Mixes, Blends or Made for You playlists?

No, at the time of writing you can only create cover art for playlists you own.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

