How to create and join audio conversations with Twitter Spaces

Twitter’s Clubhouse-rival Spaces has been in testing for a limited number of users since the end of 2020. Now, the company is launching the ability to create Spaces for all Twitter accounts with 600 plus followers. Here’s how to create and join live audio chats with Spaces.

Spaces is a feature that lets users speak aloud to their followers live, whether that be a small conversation with a handful of friends or a larger discussion with thousands of listeners.

Speakers can talk, turn on captions, pin tweets and tweet about the Space, while listeners can follow the conversation with captions, view those pinned tweets, react with emojis, tweet or DM the ‘Space’ and request to speak themselves. One Space can hold up to 11 speakers including the host, with no limit to the number of listeners in any Space.

Hosts also have the power to mute (one or all) speakers, remove access to their mics and – if necessary – remove them from the live audio chat altogether. Meanwhile, anyone can report and block users, as well as report that Space if it breaches Twitter’s rules.

The app will even warn you if someone you’ve previously blocked is speaking in a Space you’ve joined.

So, why not let users with less than 600 followers create a Space? According to Twitter it’s all about your hosting skills.

“Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience”, explained Twitter on its blog.

“Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience”.

Going forward, Twitter plans to introduce tools to help users spot live Spaces, schedule Spaces, co-host Spaces, customise live captions and even charge a ticketed fee at the virtual door.

Read on to discover how to create and join Twitter Spaces. For more Twitter tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides to fleets and super follows, as well as our step-by-step guide to deleting your Twitter account permanently.

How to create a Space on Twitter

To host your own Twitter Space, you’ll need a follower count of 600 or more and an account that is not set as protected.

If you fit this criteria, follow the steps below:

Open the Twitter app on iOS or Android

Make sure you’re in the home feed

Long press the compose tweet icon

Tap on the purple Spaces icon (the icon resembles a number of circles in a diamond shape)

Name your Space

Tap “Start your Space”

Invite others to join as listeners by sharing a link

Invite listeners to speak by tapping on their profile image in the Space and adding them as a speaker

Be aware that Spaces are public, so anyone on Twitter can join as a listener if they see a link to your Space in a direct message or on their timeline.

You can also add captions to your Spaces by following the prompts on the app when you first create a Space.

How to join a Space on Twitter

To join a Space on Twitter, all you need to do is tap on the link shared by the host.

From there, you can toggle captions on and off with the “View Captions” button and request permission to speak in a Space by tapping the “Request” icon below the microphone.