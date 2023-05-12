How to cook food and elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a huge, expansive game, with lots of different game mechanics to learn. One of the most important skills is cooking, but how can you make the perfect dishes?

Cooking in Tears of the Kingdom isn’t too different to Breath of the Wild, although there have been a couple of tweaks, with the added inclusion of a recipe book so you can remember all of your favourite meals.

It’s also been a long time since Breath of the Wild first launched, so your memory may be a little rusty. There’s no need to fret though, as we’re here to guide you through the process of cooking meals in Tears of the Kingdom, so you can start cooking up delicious stat-boosting meals right away.

What you’ll need:

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Short Version

Locate a cooking pot

Press start button on Switch

Navigate to Materials section

Press A on your chosen ingredient

Press Hold

Select complementary ingredients

Press B to exit inventory

Press A next to cooking pot

Marvel at your creation

Bonus: For future cooking, press Select for recipe

Step

1 Locate a cooking pot There are numerous cooking pots available in Hyrule, typically found in villages and towns, as well as stables. You can also use the Portable Pot if you have any in your Zonai Devices inventory, although these will only be able to cook one meal before breaking.

Step

2 Press start button on Switch This is the plus-shaped button to the right side of the screen on your Switch.

Step

3 Navigate to Materials section Press the R and L buttons to move right and left. Materials is the fifth option from the left, and is represented by a cooking pot icon.



Step

4 Press A on your chosen ingredient Look for an ingredient that has the desired effect, which is detailed in the bottom-right corner. Some items can boost your attack or defence, improve your stealth or even cause you to glow. A heart icon will also signify healing effects. Step

5 Press Hold A new pop-up menu will appear. Select Hold. Link should now be holding the item in the picture to the right. Step

6 Select complementary ingredients It’s important that you cook together complementary ingredients, otherwise you could ruin the meal. Edible foods can be matched together such as apples, mushrooms, herbs, meat and salt. But pairing food with a monster part or living creature will end in a spoiled batch.



Monster parts can be paired with living creatures such as frogs, butterflies and lizards to create elixirs. An elixir won’t heal Link, but will provide a long-lasting stat boost such as improving your speed. You can pick up to 5 ingredients. The greater number of ingredients should result in a greater health replenish or longer stat boost.

Step

7 Press B to exit inventory Once you’ve selected all of your desired ingredients, you can press B to exit the inventory. Step

8 Press A next to cooking pot When standing next to a cooking pot while holding ingredients, you should see the prompt to start cooking. Press A and Link will toss the ingredients into the cooking part. Step

9 Marvel at your creation The ingredients should start bouncing in the cooking pot, before forming into a delicious meal. A pop-up will reveal your new meal, and describe what kind of perks you’ll receive upon consumption. You can find your meals in the Food tab in your inventory.

Step

10 Bonus: For future cooking, press Select for recipe Tears of the Kingdom has added a convenient new feature for future cooking sessions. When selecting a single ingredient, you’ll get the option to press Select for Recipe.



Doing so will open up a recipe list of previous meals you’ve successfully cooked up using that ingredient, and show which other ingredients are required to make the meal. Pressing A will then see Link pick up all of the required ingredients so you don’t need to go searching through your inventory. This should speed up the process of cooking, while still encouraging you to experiment.

