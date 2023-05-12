How to cook food and elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a huge, expansive game, with lots of different game mechanics to learn. One of the most important skills is cooking, but how can you make the perfect dishes?
Cooking in Tears of the Kingdom isn’t too different to Breath of the Wild, although there have been a couple of tweaks, with the added inclusion of a recipe book so you can remember all of your favourite meals.
It’s also been a long time since Breath of the Wild first launched, so your memory may be a little rusty. There’s no need to fret though, as we’re here to guide you through the process of cooking meals in Tears of the Kingdom, so you can start cooking up delicious stat-boosting meals right away.
What you’ll need:
- Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Short Version
- Locate a cooking pot
- Press start button on Switch
- Navigate to Materials section
- Press A on your chosen ingredient
- Press Hold
- Select complementary ingredients
- Press B to exit inventory
- Press A next to cooking pot
- Marvel at your creation
- Bonus: For future cooking, press Select for recipe
Step
1
Locate a cooking pot
There are numerous cooking pots available in Hyrule, typically found in villages and towns, as well as stables. You can also use the Portable Pot if you have any in your Zonai Devices inventory, although these will only be able to cook one meal before breaking.
Step
2
Press start button on Switch
This is the plus-shaped button to the right side of the screen on your Switch.
Step
3
Navigate to Materials section
Press the R and L buttons to move right and left. Materials is the fifth option from the left, and is represented by a cooking pot icon.
Step
4
Press A on your chosen ingredient
Look for an ingredient that has the desired effect, which is detailed in the bottom-right corner. Some items can boost your attack or defence, improve your stealth or even cause you to glow. A heart icon will also signify healing effects.
Step
5
Press Hold
A new pop-up menu will appear. Select Hold. Link should now be holding the item in the picture to the right.
Step
6
Select complementary ingredients
It’s important that you cook together complementary ingredients, otherwise you could ruin the meal. Edible foods can be matched together such as apples, mushrooms, herbs, meat and salt. But pairing food with a monster part or living creature will end in a spoiled batch.
Monster parts can be paired with living creatures such as frogs, butterflies and lizards to create elixirs. An elixir won’t heal Link, but will provide a long-lasting stat boost such as improving your speed. You can pick up to 5 ingredients. The greater number of ingredients should result in a greater health replenish or longer stat boost.
Step
7
Press B to exit inventory
Once you’ve selected all of your desired ingredients, you can press B to exit the inventory.
Step
8
Press A next to cooking pot
When standing next to a cooking pot while holding ingredients, you should see the prompt to start cooking. Press A and Link will toss the ingredients into the cooking part.
Step
9
Marvel at your creation
The ingredients should start bouncing in the cooking pot, before forming into a delicious meal. A pop-up will reveal your new meal, and describe what kind of perks you’ll receive upon consumption. You can find your meals in the Food tab in your inventory.
Step
10
Bonus: For future cooking, press Select for recipe
Tears of the Kingdom has added a convenient new feature for future cooking sessions. When selecting a single ingredient, you’ll get the option to press Select for Recipe.
Doing so will open up a recipe list of previous meals you’ve successfully cooked up using that ingredient, and show which other ingredients are required to make the meal. Pressing A will then see Link pick up all of the required ingredients so you don’t need to go searching through your inventory. This should speed up the process of cooking, while still encouraging you to experiment.
FAQs
You can only cook one ingredient at a time with a campfire. For example, it will turn a standard apple into a baked apple, which provides a greater health boost. However, you can’t combine multiple ingredients together with a campfire, so you will need to find a cooking pot to do so.
Make sure to use complementary cooking ingredients. There’s no point cooking multiple ingredients together with different buffs, as they will cancel each other out. Edible foods (such as fruit, meat, mushrooms and herbs) can be combined, but don’t gel well with monster parts and living animals, which are best used for creating elixirs instead. Experiment with different combinations, and then use the recipe book to see how to replicate the best meals you have conjured up.