How to connect Hue Lights to Apple Home
Finally invested in a smart light bulb but not sure how to connect your HomeKit-enabled bulbs to the Apple Home app? You’ve come to the right place.
Follow our step-by-step guide below on how to connect your Hue lightbulbs to Apple Home.
What you’ll need:
- Hue lights (all Phillips Hue lights are compatible with Apple Home)
- Hue Bridge, as this allows HomeKit to communicate with the bulbs
- Apple Home app on either iPad or iPhone
The short version:
- Open the Philips Hue app
- Select Settings
- Find Smart home
- Select Add
- Tap Siri & Apple Home
- Select Next
- Either select the Home you want to connect to or you can create a new one here
- Follow the on-screen instructions
- Select Add to Home
Step
1
Open the Philips Hue app
You’ll either find this in your App Library or on your Home Screen, as shown here.
Step
2
Select Settings
In the bottom right corner of the Philips Hue app, you’ll see the Settings icon.
Step
3
Find Smart home
You may need to scroll down to find this.
Step
4
Select Add
In the top right corner you’ll see a white plus icon in a blue circle. Tap this.
Step
5
Tap Siri & Apple Home
It’s good to know that this page is where you can also connect to other smart home hubs for the future, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Step
6
Select Next
Before continuing, be sure to read through the data notice on screen.
Step
7
Either select the Home you want to connect to or you can create a new one here
If this is your first time setting up a smart home device, you’ll need to create a new Home. Otherwise, you can just select a pre-existing Home that’s already set up.
Step
8
Follow the on-screen instructions
Follow the instructions on the screen to add your smart device, which will include naming your Hue Bridge.
Step
9
Select Add to Home
Once setup is complete, simply end with Add to Home.
Troubleshooting
Ensure that your iPad or iPhone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Hue Bridge.
Yes you can. Once you’ve set up all your Hue lights, visit the Home app and select the light you’d like to add to a group. Then select Group with Other Accessories and follow the on-screen instructions.
HomeKit is an all-encompassing term for Apple’s system which allows users to control all of their HomeKit-enabled smart home devices. It is also referred to as Apple Home and the app can be found on most Apple devices.