How to connect Hue Lights to Apple Home

Finally invested in a smart light bulb but not sure how to connect your HomeKit-enabled bulbs to the Apple Home app? You’ve come to the right place.

Follow our step-by-step guide below on how to connect your Hue lightbulbs to Apple Home.

What you’ll need:

  • Hue lights (all Phillips Hue lights are compatible with Apple Home)
  • Hue Bridge, as this allows HomeKit to communicate with the bulbs
  • Apple Home app on either iPad or iPhone

The short version:

  • Open the Philips Hue app
  • Select Settings
  • Find Smart home
  • Select Add
  • Tap Siri & Apple Home
  • Select Next
  • Either select the Home you want to connect to or you can create a new one here
  • Follow the on-screen instructions
  • Select Add to Home

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Philips Hue app

    You’ll either find this in your App Library or on your Home Screen, as shown here.Philips Hue app icon on iPhone Home Screen

  2. Step
    2

    Select Settings

    In the bottom right corner of the Philips Hue app, you’ll see the Settings icon.Philips Hue iPhone App with Settings icon highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Find Smart home

    You may need to scroll down to find this.Smart Home option on Philips Hue Settings page

  4. Step
    4

    Select Add

    In the top right corner you’ll see a white plus icon in a blue circle. Tap this.Smart Home page on Philips Hue iPhone app with Plus icon highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Siri & Apple Home

    It’s good to know that this page is where you can also connect to other smart home hubs for the future, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.Philips Hue iPhone app showing step to link voice assistant to a Hue device

  6. Step
    6

    Select Next

    Before continuing, be sure to read through the data notice on screen.Data notice on Philips Hue app

  7. Step
    7

    Either select the Home you want to connect to or you can create a new one here

    If this is your first time setting up a smart home device, you’ll need to create a new Home. Otherwise, you can just select a pre-existing Home that’s already set up.List of Homes on Philip Hue app

  8. Step
    8

    Follow the on-screen instructions

    Follow the instructions on the screen to add your smart device, which will include naming your Hue Bridge.Adding Accessory to Apple Home

  9. Step
    9

    Select Add to Home

    Once setup is complete, simply end with Add to Home.A Hue Bridge added to Apple Home

Troubleshooting

What if I can’t find my Hue Bridge in Apple Home?

Ensure that your iPad or iPhone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Hue Bridge.

Can you group multiple lights together?

Yes you can. Once you’ve set up all your Hue lights, visit the Home app and select the light you’d like to add to a group. Then select Group with Other Accessories and follow the on-screen instructions.Option to Group smart home devices on Apple Home

What is HomeKit?

HomeKit is an all-encompassing term for Apple’s system which allows users to control all of their HomeKit-enabled smart home devices. It is also referred to as Apple Home and the app can be found on most Apple devices.

