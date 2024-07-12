How to connect Hue Lights to Apple Home

Finally invested in a smart light bulb but not sure how to connect your HomeKit-enabled bulbs to the Apple Home app? You’ve come to the right place.

Follow our step-by-step guide below on how to connect your Hue lightbulbs to Apple Home.

What you’ll need:

Hue lights (all Phillips Hue lights are compatible with Apple Home)

Hue Bridge, as this allows HomeKit to communicate with the bulbs

Apple Home app on either iPad or iPhone

The short version:

Open the Philips Hue app

Select Settings

Find Smart home

Select Add

Tap Siri & Apple Home

Select Next

Either select the Home you want to connect to or you can create a new one here

Follow the on-screen instructions

Select Add to Home

Step

1 Open the Philips Hue app You’ll either find this in your App Library or on your Home Screen, as shown here. Step

2 Select Settings In the bottom right corner of the Philips Hue app, you’ll see the Settings icon. Step

3 Find Smart home You may need to scroll down to find this. Step

4 Select Add In the top right corner you’ll see a white plus icon in a blue circle. Tap this. Step

5 Tap Siri & Apple Home It’s good to know that this page is where you can also connect to other smart home hubs for the future, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Step

6 Select Next Before continuing, be sure to read through the data notice on screen. Step

7 Either select the Home you want to connect to or you can create a new one here If this is your first time setting up a smart home device, you’ll need to create a new Home. Otherwise, you can just select a pre-existing Home that’s already set up. Step

8 Follow the on-screen instructions Follow the instructions on the screen to add your smart device, which will include naming your Hue Bridge. Step

9 Select Add to Home Once setup is complete, simply end with Add to Home.