How to connect Bluetooth headphones to a Garmin watch

When you want to listen to music on your Garmin smartwatch, you’ll need to connect it to some headphones via Bluetooth. Here’s how to do it.

Listening to music or podcasts on the go can be a great way to motivate you when you’re doing exercise – or it can at least help the time pass a little more quickly.

Here is how to connect your Bluetooth headphones to a compatible Garmin watch so that you can get your music on the go.

What you’ll need:

We used a Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, but most Garmin watches that support music playback (as listed on this webpage) work in a similar way

The Short Version

Put your Bluetooth headphones in pairing mode

Open the Settings menu on your watch, and click down to Music

Now click on Headphones

Finally, click on Add New and select your headphones from the list