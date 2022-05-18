How to connect Apple AirPods to Apple TV

Apple TV is one of our favourite streaming boxes, but that doesn’t mean everybody wants to hear you watching movies late at night. Fortunately, it’s possible to connect a pair of AirPods and carry on without disturbing a soul.

If you’ve already paired your AirPods with an iPhone or other Apple product, they should already be set up to work with your Apple TV through your Apple ID, but you still need to select them as an audio option instead of your TV’s speakers or soundbar.

Here’s how to do it.

What we used

For this guide, we used an Apple TV 4K and a pair of AirPods 3 and AirPods Max, but the process is identical if you’re using a standard pair of AirPods.

The short version

Open the AirPods case

Press and hold the Play button

Select your AirPods from the list

Step

1 Open the case Open your AirPods case and either put it to one side or stick the buds in your ears. Step

2 Press and hold the TV button On your Apple TV remote, press and hold the TV button (it looks like a TV) and a list of available wireless devices should pop up. Step

3 Select your AirPods Scroll down and select your AirPods from the list to connect to use them as the audio output option for your Apple TV. Step

4 Go to the Settings menu on your Apple TV If your AirPods don’t show up you can connect them manually instead. Head into the Settings app, select the ‘Remotes and Devices’ option and then choose ‘Bluetooth’. Step

5 Open the case Make sure the AirPods remain inside and hold down the button on the back until the status light starts flashing white. Step

6 Select your AirPods from the list The AirPods should now appear in the ‘Other Devices’ list. Use the remote to select them and they should connect to your Apple TV.