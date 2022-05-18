 large image

How to connect Apple AirPods to Apple TV

Tom Wiggins By Tom Wiggins

Apple TV is one of our favourite streaming boxes, but that doesn’t mean everybody wants to hear you watching movies late at night. Fortunately, it’s possible to connect a pair of AirPods and carry on without disturbing a soul.

If you’ve already paired your AirPods with an iPhone or other Apple product, they should already be set up to work with your Apple TV through your Apple ID, but you still need to select them as an audio option instead of your TV’s speakers or soundbar.

Here’s how to do it.

What we used

For this guide, we used an Apple TV 4K and a pair of AirPods 3 and AirPods Max, but the process is identical if you’re using a standard pair of AirPods.

The short version

  • Open the AirPods case
  • Press and hold the Play button
  • Select your AirPods from the list

  1. Step
    1

    Open the case

    Open your AirPods case and either put it to one side or stick the buds in your ears.How to connect AirPods open the case 2

  2. Step
    2

    Press and hold the TV button

    On your Apple TV remote, press and hold the TV button (it looks like a TV) and a list of available wireless devices should pop up.How to connect AirPods press the TV button 1

  3. Step
    3

    Select your AirPods

    Scroll down and select your AirPods from the list to connect to use them as the audio output option for your Apple TV.how to connect airpods what to do if your airpods dont show

  4. Step
    4

    Go to the Settings menu on your Apple TV

    If your AirPods don’t show up you can connect them manually instead. Head into the Settings app, select the ‘Remotes and Devices’ option and then choose ‘Bluetooth’.

  5. Step
    5

    Open the case

    Make sure the AirPods remain inside and hold down the button on the back until the status light starts flashing white.how to connect AirPods press the button on the back

  6. Step
    6

    Select your AirPods from the list

    The AirPods should now appear in the ‘Other Devices’ list. Use the remote to select them and they should connect to your Apple TV.how to connect airpods Select your AirPods from the list 2

FAQs

Does this work with Beats headphones too?

This method will also work for some Beats headphones too, however not all models are supported. The recent Beats Studio Buds will not work in this manner as they don’t have the required chip, however the Beats Fit Pro will work.

