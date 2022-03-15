 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to connect a PS5 controller

Jordan Oloman By Jordan Oloman

If you’ve just unboxed a brand new PS5 then you’ll need to know how to connect the DualSense controller to your swanky new console.

The PS5’s controller opens up the console’s immersive capabilities with its haptic technology, adaptive triggers and built-in speaker, so you’re going to want to get it set up as soon as possible.

In this guide, we’re going to show you how to connect a PS5 controller to the PS console, so that you can get your game on without any unnecessary hassle. The process is simple, and only involves accessories that are provided in the box with your PS5.

Hardware Used

  • PS5
  • PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

  • Turn on your PS5
  • Plug the DualSense into the PS5 via the supplied USB charging cable
  • Tap the PlayStation button so the controller is recognised

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your PS5

    Whether it’s the first time setup or the addition of a new controller, you need to turn your PS5 on by pressing the power button on the console, which is the long, black button at the thinner end of the PS5.

  2. Step
    2

    Connect your PS5 controller to the PS5 via USB

    Take the supplied PS5 charging cable that comes in the box and plug the USB-A end into the console. Once you’ve done that, connect the USB-C end to the port at the top of your controller.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the PlayStation button on the controller so it can be assigned

    Tap the PlayStation button in the centre of the controller when it’s connected. This action will make the PS5 recognise the DualSense and initiate the first-time setup. Your PS5 controller is now connected, and you will be prompted to create a new user or pick an existing one, depending on your use case.

  4. Step
    4

    Disconnect the PS5 controller to use it wirelessly

    From here on out, you can disconnect the cable and use the controller wirelessly from the comfort of your sofa. 

FAQs

Can I connect PS5 controllers wirelessly?

Your first controller has to connect via USB, but after that, you can use Bluetooth to pair extra controllers as well as the wired method.

How do I turn the PS5 controller back on?

If your controller or the console turns off due to inactivity, you can wake it up with the paired controller by pressing the PlayStation button. This will turn the PS5 on if it’s off, or in rest mode, or wake up a dormant controller so you can continue playing.

You might like…

Xbox Game Pass gets Madden NFL 22 to cure post Super Bowl blues

Xbox Game Pass gets Madden NFL 22 to cure post Super Bowl blues

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
How to delete your Twitch account

How to delete your Twitch account

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Jordan Oloman
By Jordan Oloman
Jordan is a freelance writer from Newcastle whose gaming palate was moulded by Jet Set Radio Future and Psychonauts as a boy. Now he's all grown up, he loves to write about the intersection of music a…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.