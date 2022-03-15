If you’ve just unboxed a brand new PS5 then you’ll need to know how to connect the DualSense controller to your swanky new console.

The PS5’s controller opens up the console’s immersive capabilities with its haptic technology, adaptive triggers and built-in speaker, so you’re going to want to get it set up as soon as possible.

In this guide, we’re going to show you how to connect a PS5 controller to the PS console, so that you can get your game on without any unnecessary hassle. The process is simple, and only involves accessories that are provided in the box with your PS5.

Hardware Used

PS5

PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

Turn on your PS5

Plug the DualSense into the PS5 via the supplied USB charging cable

Tap the PlayStation button so the controller is recognised

Step

1 Turn on your PS5 Whether it’s the first time setup or the addition of a new controller, you need to turn your PS5 on by pressing the power button on the console, which is the long, black button at the thinner end of the PS5. Step

2 Connect your PS5 controller to the PS5 via USB Take the supplied PS5 charging cable that comes in the box and plug the USB-A end into the console. Once you’ve done that, connect the USB-C end to the port at the top of your controller. Step

3 Tap the PlayStation button on the controller so it can be assigned Tap the PlayStation button in the centre of the controller when it’s connected. This action will make the PS5 recognise the DualSense and initiate the first-time setup. Your PS5 controller is now connected, and you will be prompted to create a new user or pick an existing one, depending on your use case. Step

4 Disconnect the PS5 controller to use it wirelessly From here on out, you can disconnect the cable and use the controller wirelessly from the comfort of your sofa.