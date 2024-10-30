How to completely turn off Apple Intelligence

After its announcement at WWDC24 back in June this year, Apple is finally starting to roll out Apple Intelligence to compatible devices.

Although it’s currently only available for devices set to US English, and not all its features have launched, it’s easy for users in the UK to be among the first to try out the personal intelligence system.

If however you’re not a fan of AI or you simply don’t envision yourself using the feature very much then you’ll be glad to know that it’s quick and easy to turn off Apple Intelligence.

Simply follow our steps below to switch off Apple Intelligence on your device.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

Open Settings

Scroll to Apple Intelligence & Siri

Switch the Apple Intelligence toggle to off

Tap Turn Off Apple Intelligence

Step

1 Open Settings You’ll find the Settings app either on your Home Screen, as shown here, or by swiping left across your Home Screen pages to your App Library.



We’ll be demonstrating the steps on an iPhone, however the steps are the same on an iPad or similar on a Mac.

Step

2 Scroll to Apple Intelligence & Siri You will need to scroll down to find this. Step

3 Tap the toggle button Tap the toggle next to Apple Intelligence to turn it off. Step

4 Tap Turn Off Apple Intelligence After you’ve tapped the toggle, you’ll see this pop-up to confirm that you want to turn off the feature. Once you’ve read through the text and are happy to continue, tap Turn Off Apple Intelligence.

