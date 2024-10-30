Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to completely turn off Apple Intelligence

After its announcement at WWDC24 back in June this year, Apple is finally starting to roll out Apple Intelligence to compatible devices. 

Although it’s currently only available for devices set to US English, and not all its features have launched, it’s easy for users in the UK to be among the first to try out the personal intelligence system.

If however you’re not a fan of AI or you simply don’t envision yourself using the feature very much then you’ll be glad to know that it’s quick and easy to turn off Apple Intelligence. 

Simply follow our steps below to switch off Apple Intelligence on your device.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Open Settings
  • Scroll to Apple Intelligence & Siri
  • Switch the Apple Intelligence toggle to off
  • Tap Turn Off Apple Intelligence

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    You’ll find the Settings app either on your Home Screen, as shown here, or by swiping left across your Home Screen pages to your App Library. 

    We’ll be demonstrating the steps on an iPhone, however the steps are the same on an iPad or similar on a Mac.
    iPhone iOS 18 Home Screen with Settings app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll to Apple Intelligence & Siri

    You will need to scroll down to find this.iPhone Settings page with Apple Intelligence & Siri option

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the toggle button

    Tap the toggle next to Apple Intelligence to turn it off.Apple Intelligence & Siri page on iPhone with Apple Intelligence switched on

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Turn Off Apple Intelligence

    After you’ve tapped the toggle, you’ll see this pop-up to confirm that you want to turn off the feature. Once you’ve read through the text and are happy to continue, tap Turn Off Apple Intelligence.
    Option to turn off Apple Intelligence on iPhone

Troubleshooting

Can I turn Apple Intelligence back on later?

Yes you can turn Apple Intelligence back on at a later date. To do this, you’ll need to enter the Apple Intelligence & Siri page on your device’s Settings app and tap the toggle switch to on.

Why can’t I see Apple Intelligence on my device?

This may be because your device either doesn’t support Apple Intelligence or you haven’t updated your OS. Visit our dedicated page on how to check if your iPhone works with Apple Intelligence and follow the steps there to determine the issue.

