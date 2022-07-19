How to clear your cache in Safari

Looking to clear your cache on Safari but not sure how? Here is the simplest way to clear your cache in Safari.

It’s important to make sure that you are regularly clearing out your phone. Old websites and history can take up a lot more storage than you may expect, and doing a spring clean for your handset every once in a while can keep things running smoothly and actually improve the phone’s performance.

Thankfully, Apple has made it really easy to clear your cache and website history on the iPhone, meaning that you can keep your phone in tip-top shape with very little effort.

Keep reading to find out how easy it is to clear your cache on your iPhone.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open your iPhone

Click on the Settings app

Scroll down to Safari

Click on Safari

Scroll down to the bottom of the page

Click Clear History and Website Data

Click Clear History and Data