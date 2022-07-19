 large image

How to clear your cache in Safari

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to clear your cache on Safari but not sure how? Here is the simplest way to clear your cache in Safari.

It’s important to make sure that you are regularly clearing out your phone. Old websites and history can take up a lot more storage than you may expect, and doing a spring clean for your handset every once in a while can keep things running smoothly and actually improve the phone’s performance.

Thankfully, Apple has made it really easy to clear your cache and website history on the iPhone, meaning that you can keep your phone in tip-top shape with very little effort.

Keep reading to find out how easy it is to clear your cache on your iPhone.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

  • Open your iPhone
  • Click on the Settings app
  • Scroll down to Safari
  • Click on Safari
  • Scroll down to the bottom of the page
  • Click Clear History and Website Data
  • Click Clear History and Data

  1. Step
    1

    Open your iPhone

    Open up your iPhone to start the process.The homescreen on my iphone

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Settings app

    Find the Settings app and click on it. It is grey and has cogs on the logo.The settings app in the iphone

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to Safari

    Once you get into Settings, scroll down to find the button that says Safari. The button will have the Safari logo next to it. The Settings app in the iphone

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Safari

    When you have found the Safari button in Settings, click on it. The safari app in the settings

  5. Step
    5

    Scroll down to the bottom of the page

    You will need to scroll down to the bottom of the page once you are in the Safari sub-setting. The safari app in settings

  6. Step
    6

    Click Clear History and Website Data

    When you find the button that says Clear History and Website Data, click on it. Clear the history cache in settings

  7. Step
    7

    Click Clear History and Data

    Click the Clear History and Data pop-up to confirm your choice. You may want to make sure that you have saved or forwarded any important websites or information that you already have in your Safari, as it will not be accessible after you clear the history and data. Click the clear button to continue

FAQs

Can I clear my cache on an iPad?

Yes, this method will also work on an iPad, and you should make sure you clear your cache and website history on your tablet for the same reasons: it improves performance and clears away storage that you could be using.

author icon

