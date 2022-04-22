 large image

How to clear your cache in Firefox

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Clearing you cache can help stop protect your privacy and generally delete unwanted tracking cookies, especially when paired with a decent VPN. Here is the simplest way to clear your cache in Firefox.

It’s important to make sure that you’re clearing out your cache every now and again, no matter what browser you’re using. Not only will you delete a lot of useless information that your device is holding onto, but it can actually improve the speed of your computer, especially if you haven’t deleted anything in a while.

It is important to note to clearing your cache may mean you need to re-enter some passwords for certain sites, and some sites may load up a little slower than usual at the start.

Once you’re happy with the potential changes that come with clearing your cache, read on, as we’re going to explain the easiest way to clear your cache on Firefox.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up Firefox
  • Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner
  • Click on Settings
  • Click on Privacy and Security
  • Scroll down to the Cookies and Site Data section
  • Make sure both boxes are ticked
  • Click Clear
  • Click Clear Now

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Firefox

    Open up Firefox on any device that can run it. Open up Firefox and get onto the search page

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner

    Click on the three small dots that sit in the top right-hand corner. Clicking on the hambruger menu on the Firefox browser

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Settings

    From the small drop-down menu, click on Settings. Clicking on Settings in the Firefox browser

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Privacy and Security

    Once you click on Settings, you will be taken to a new page. On the left-hand side there will be a small menu, click on Privacy and Security.Click on the Privacy and Settings section on the Settings page

  5. Step
    5

    Scroll down to the Cookies and Site Data section

    Once you are on the Privacy and Security page, scroll down until you get to the Cookies and Site Data section. The top of the page will have a large blue box, just scroll down from there. You will need to scroll down the Firefox Settings page

  6. Step
    6

    Clear Clear Data

    Under the Cookies and Site Data section, there will be a button called Clear Data. Click on it. Scroll down the page to the Cookies and Cache section

  7. Step
    7

    Make sure both boxes are ticked

    Make sure that both the cookies and cache boxes are ticked to ensure that you clear your entire cache.Make sure both the boxes are ticked to delete everything

  8. Step
    8

    Click Clear

    Click on the blue Clear button.Click on the Clear Data button so you can delete everything

  9. Step
    9

    Click Clear Now

    From the pop-up menu, click on Clear Now to complete the process. Click Clear again on the pop up menu

FAQs

Can I get back my cache once I clear it?

No, you can not get your cache back once it’s been deleted.

What are the benefits of clearing my cache?

It frees up space on your device, can improve performance and speed and can make sites look better, if your device is remembering an old format for a site, it can slow down the site and affect how the site functions.

