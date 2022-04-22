How to clear your cache in Firefox

Clearing you cache can help stop protect your privacy and generally delete unwanted tracking cookies, especially when paired with a decent VPN. Here is the simplest way to clear your cache in Firefox.

It’s important to make sure that you’re clearing out your cache every now and again, no matter what browser you’re using. Not only will you delete a lot of useless information that your device is holding onto, but it can actually improve the speed of your computer, especially if you haven’t deleted anything in a while.

It is important to note to clearing your cache may mean you need to re-enter some passwords for certain sites, and some sites may load up a little slower than usual at the start.

Once you’re happy with the potential changes that come with clearing your cache, read on, as we’re going to explain the easiest way to clear your cache on Firefox.

The Short Version

Open up Firefox

Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner

Click on Settings

Click on Privacy and Security

Scroll down to the Cookies and Site Data section

Make sure both boxes are ticked

Click Clear

Click Clear Now

Step

1 Open up Firefox Open up Firefox on any device that can run it. Step

2 Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner Click on the three small dots that sit in the top right-hand corner. Step

3 Click on Settings From the small drop-down menu, click on Settings. Step

4 Click on Privacy and Security Once you click on Settings, you will be taken to a new page. On the left-hand side there will be a small menu, click on Privacy and Security. Step

5 Scroll down to the Cookies and Site Data section Once you are on the Privacy and Security page, scroll down until you get to the Cookies and Site Data section. The top of the page will have a large blue box, just scroll down from there. Step

6 Clear Clear Data Under the Cookies and Site Data section, there will be a button called Clear Data. Click on it. Step

7 Make sure both boxes are ticked Make sure that both the cookies and cache boxes are ticked to ensure that you clear your entire cache. Step

8 Click Clear Click on the blue Clear button. Step

9 Click Clear Now From the pop-up menu, click on Clear Now to complete the process.