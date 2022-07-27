 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to clear your browsing history in Safari on iOS

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to clear your iPhone’s cache in the Safari browser but not sure how? Here is the simplest way to clear your browsing history in Safari on iOS.

Clearing your browser history is important; not only does it improve the overall performance of the app, but it prevents you from filling out forms and using old information, making it a more secure way to browse the web.

Plus, there is an added layer of security, as it means that anyone who does have access to your mobile can’t see what you’ve been searching for.

If you’re looking to clear your browsing history to help the health of your mobile, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Click on the Safari app
  • Click on the Bookmarks button
  • Click on the History button
  • Press Clear
  • Choose All time

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Safari app

    Unlock your iPhone and click on the Safari app. It is blue and white and has a compass in the middle. Home screen on iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Bookmarks button

    Once in Safari, click on the Bookmarks button. It lives in the bottom menu of the page and is the second app from the right, it also looks like an open book. Google homescreen on iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the History button

    From the new drop-down menu that is presented, click on the History button. It lives on the far right side of the drop-down menu and looks like a clock. Clear history button on iOS

  4. Step
    4

    Press Clear

    Press the Clear button to clear your history. It is in the bottom right of the dropdown page and is blue. Clear all history button on iOS

  5. Step
    5

    Choose all time

    From the new drop-down menu that is presented click on All time to delete all of your browsing histories. We recommend saving or downloading any pages or information that you will need, and you can always choose to delete a smaller period of time, such as today and yesterday, if you think there is information there you will need soon. However, we do recommend clearing all of your browsing histories at some stage. Clear all data on browsing history screen

Troubleshooting

How often should I clear my browsing history?

While it will differ from person to person depending on how often you use Safari, you should be aiming to clear your browsing history on a regular basis, since it is more secure and can provide better performance.

You might like…

How to set a default Mail app on iOS

How to set a default Mail app on iOS

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to download movies and TV shows on iPhone

How to download movies and TV shows on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to share notes with other people on an iPhone

How to share notes with other people on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch

How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch

Max Parker 6 days ago
How to turn on your iPhone’s Low Power Mode

How to turn on your iPhone’s Low Power Mode

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.