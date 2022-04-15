 large image

How to clean Apple AirPods Pro

Tom Wiggins By Tom Wiggins

It goes without saying that anything you stick in your ear is likely to get a bit dirty – and the same is true for your AirPods Pro, especially if you wear them down the gym.

Leave them to accumulate grime, sweat and wax and you’ll soon have a pair of pocket-sized environmental hazards on your hands, but they’re easy to keep clean if you follow a few simple steps.

What we used

  • AirPods Pro
  • Cotton buds

The short version

  • Use a cloth
  • Add some moisture
  • Remove the eartips
  • Use a cotton bud
  • Give the tips a rinse
  • Let everything dry

  1. Step
    1

    Use a cloth

    Apple recommends using a “soft, dry, lint-free cloth” to clean your AirPods Pro, but one thing you must never do is run them under a tap or immerse them completely in water. They won’t like that at all.How to clean Apple AirPods Pro Step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Add some moisture

    Your AirPods Pro are water-resistant but not fully waterproof, so if you’ve spilled something on them you can dampen a cloth with some H2O and give them a wipe down, but be careful to make sure no liquid gets into any of the holes.How to clean Apple AirPods Pro Step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Remove the eartips

    The rubber eartips on the AirPods Pro can be removed, so just pull gently until they snap off.How to clean Apple AirPods Pro Step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Use a cotton bud

    If any earwax or other detritus has built up in the speaker grilles, use a clean cotton bud or soft-bristled brush to get rid of it. Be careful not to scrub or press too hard.How to clean Apple AirPods Pro Step 4

  5. Step
    5

    Give the tips a rinse

    The eartips are made of silicone so you can safely run them under the tap to get rid of any filth, but don’t be tempted to use soap or any other household cleaner. Give them a tap to remove any excess water.How to clean Apple AirPods Pro Step 5

  6. Step
    6

    Let everything dry

    Use another cloth to wipe off any moisture and leave your AirPods and separate ear tips out of the case until they’re completely dry. Don’t reattach the eartips, put the buds away, or attempt to use them before that.How to clean Apple AirPods Pro Step 6

FAQs

Is there an Apple AirPods cleaning service?

As long as your AirPods fall within the one year warranty that Apple offers, you have them replaced, serviced or repaired as long as you show proof of purchase or original AirPods box along with your original AirPods

