How to clean Apple AirPods Pro

It goes without saying that anything you stick in your ear is likely to get a bit dirty – and the same is true for your AirPods Pro, especially if you wear them down the gym.

Leave them to accumulate grime, sweat and wax and you’ll soon have a pair of pocket-sized environmental hazards on your hands, but they’re easy to keep clean if you follow a few simple steps.

What we used

AirPods Pro

Cotton buds

The short version

Use a cloth

Add some moisture

Remove the eartips

Use a cotton bud

Give the tips a rinse

Let everything dry

Step

1 Use a cloth Apple recommends using a “soft, dry, lint-free cloth” to clean your AirPods Pro, but one thing you must never do is run them under a tap or immerse them completely in water. They won’t like that at all. Step

2 Add some moisture Your AirPods Pro are water-resistant but not fully waterproof, so if you’ve spilled something on them you can dampen a cloth with some H2O and give them a wipe down, but be careful to make sure no liquid gets into any of the holes. Step

3 Remove the eartips The rubber eartips on the AirPods Pro can be removed, so just pull gently until they snap off. Step

4 Use a cotton bud If any earwax or other detritus has built up in the speaker grilles, use a clean cotton bud or soft-bristled brush to get rid of it. Be careful not to scrub or press too hard. Step

5 Give the tips a rinse The eartips are made of silicone so you can safely run them under the tap to get rid of any filth, but don’t be tempted to use soap or any other household cleaner. Give them a tap to remove any excess water. Step

6 Let everything dry Use another cloth to wipe off any moisture and leave your AirPods and separate ear tips out of the case until they’re completely dry. Don’t reattach the eartips, put the buds away, or attempt to use them before that.