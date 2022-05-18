How to clean Apple AirPods

If you wear your Apple AirPods a lot there’s no getting away from the fact that they’re going to pick up dirt – and considering they only come in white they can quickly start to look a bit worse for wear.

Fortunately, keeping them clean is easy, particularly if you follow these simple tips.

What we used

Cloth

Cotton bud

AirPods (in the example below, we used AirPods 3, however the same steps will work for other members of the AirPods family aside from the AirPods Max)

The short version

Use a cloth

Add some moisture

Use a cotton bud

Let everything dry

Step

1 Use a cloth Apple recommends using a “soft, dry, lint-free cloth” to clean your AirPods, but one thing you must never do is run them under a tap or immerse them completely in water. They won’t like that at all. Step

2 Add some moisture Your AirPods aren’t fully waterproof, so if you’ve spilled something on them you can dampen a cloth with some H2O and give them a wipe down, but be careful to make sure no liquid gets into any of the holes. Step

3 Use a cotton bud If any earwax or other detritus has built up in the speaker grilles, use a clean cotton bud or soft-bristled brush to get rid of it. Be careful not to scrub or press too hard. Step

4 Let everything dry Use another cloth to wipe off any moisture and leave them out of the case until they’re completely dry. Don’t put them away or attempt to use them before that.