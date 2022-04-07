 large image

How to clean an Apple AirPods case

If you have a pair of Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro, chances are you take them with you pretty much everywhere you go.

They’re so light and compact it’s easy to squeeze them into a pocket or chuck them in your bag, just in case you get a few minutes to catch up on that new true crime podcast you’re addicted to.

That also means the case is liable to pick up grime, so you’ll want to give it the occasional once over. Here’s how to keep things looking fresh and clean.

Hardware used

  • AirPods
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Toothbrush
  • Cotton bud

The short version

  • Use a cloth
  • Add some alcohol
  • Use a toothbrush
  • Use a cotton bud
  • Empty the Lightning port

  1. Step
    1

    Use a cloth

    Apple recommends using a “soft, dry, lint-free cloth” to clean the case of your AirPods or AirPods Pro. Don’t be tempted to use any abrasive cleaning products to help.How to clean AirPods Step-1

  2. Step
    2

    Add some alcohol

    If there are some stubborn marks that need a little extra convincing to come off, you can slightly dampen the cloth with 70% rubbing alcohol. Never apply it directly to the case though and make sure it doesn’t get in the charging ports.How to clean AirPods Step-2

  3. Step
    3

    Use a toothbrush

    There are some nooks and crannies on the AirPods and AirPods Pro cases that can be difficult to clean properly, particularly the hinge of the lid. The bristles of a soft toothbrush usually do the job, ever so slightly moistened if necessary. Just be careful of those charging ports.How to clean AirPods Step-3

  4. Step
    4

    Use a cotton bud

    If you need to be more intricate with your cleaning a cotton bud is ideal, moistened slightly with water or rubbing alcohol for particularly stubborn dirt. Keep the other end dry and use that to give the charging slots a wipe.How to clean AirPods Step-4

  5. Step
    5

    Clean out the Lightning port

    The Lightning port on your AirPods case can get clogged up with unidentified fluff, which sometimes stops the cable connecting properly with the charging points. Apple suggests using a dry, soft-bristled brush, but the SIM removal tool that you got with your iPhone is good for removing this, just be very careful not to scratch the pick-ups.How to clean AirPods Step-5

FAQs

Can you clean AirPods case with nail polish remover?

As acetone is commonly used in nail polish remover, it’s not recommended to use any brand of nail polish remover in the act of cleaning the AirPods case.

