Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to clean an air fryer the easy way

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Knowing how to clean an air fryer properly is one of the most useful things you can learn, as it will help you cook food properly and avoid issues in the future.

This guide covers everything from understanding how to remove sticky residue, or whether you actually need to clean the element or fan of your air fryer.

While many air fryers can have their baskets put in the dishwasher, handling the job by hand will increase the life of the components. Here’s what you need to know.

You can also find out how to stop an air fryer from smelling and find the best air fryers from the numerous models we’ve reviewed.

What you’ll need

The Short Version

  1. Wipe outside with a damp cloth 
  2. Soak basket(s) and crisper plate in hot water to lift stains
  3. Wipe out the internal cavity with a damp cloth
  4. For particularly stubborn stains, use a mild abrasive and soft-bristle brush

  1. Step
    1

    Wipe the outside with a damp cloth

    To keep your air fryer looking fresh on the outside, use a damp dishcloth to wipe the outside lightly to remove any stains or surface marks.How To Clean An Air Fryer 4

  2. Step
    2

    Soak basket(s) and crisper plate in hot water to lift stains

    Be sure to soak your air fryer’s basket (or baskets if using a dual zone one) and the corresponding crisper plate in hot water to lift any stains or grime, but let them cool down first. Wipe gently with a soft bristle brush and detergent.How To Clean An Air Fryer 3

  3. Step
    3

    Wipe out the internal cavity with a damp cloth

    To clean the internal cavity of your air fryer, use a damp cloth or dish sponge to lift stains away from the inside. Turning it upside down can make the top of the cavity easier to access.How To Clean An Air Fryer 5

  4. Step
    4

    For particularly stubborn stains, use a mild abrasive and soft-bristle brush

    If there are stains that refuse to move, using a mild abrasive such as ‘The Pink Stuff’ can work especially well, using a cloth or sponge to apply. You’ll need to wipe any remaining residue at the end.How To Clean An Air Fryer Header

FAQs

Do I need to clean the element of my air fryer?

For particularly stubborn stains, yes, but only with a soft bristle brush or sponge. Do not use an abrasive, hard bristle brush in case of potential damage.

Should I clean the fan of my air fryer?

You can clean the fan using a flexible brush or a damp cloth if necessary, although it can be difficult to access.

You might like…

How to stop an air fryer from smelling

How to stop an air fryer from smelling

Reece Bithrey 18 hours ago
How to use AI Portrait Studio on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

How to use AI Portrait Studio on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Jessica Gorringe 3 months ago
How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

David Ludlow 3 months ago
How to watch Sony’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch Sony’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 10 months ago
How to watch Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 10 months ago
How to watch LG’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch LG’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 10 months ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words