How to clean an air fryer the easy way

Knowing how to clean an air fryer properly is one of the most useful things you can learn, as it will help you cook food properly and avoid issues in the future.

This guide covers everything from understanding how to remove sticky residue, or whether you actually need to clean the element or fan of your air fryer.

While many air fryers can have their baskets put in the dishwasher, handling the job by hand will increase the life of the components. Here’s what you need to know.

What you’ll need

An air fryer (we used the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2L AF180UK)

Dish soap

Dish sponge

Mild abrasive – ‘The Pink Stuff’

Soft-bristle brush

The Short Version

Wipe outside with a damp cloth Soak basket(s) and crisper plate in hot water to lift stains Wipe out the internal cavity with a damp cloth For particularly stubborn stains, use a mild abrasive and soft-bristle brush

Step

1 Wipe the outside with a damp cloth To keep your air fryer looking fresh on the outside, use a damp dishcloth to wipe the outside lightly to remove any stains or surface marks. Step

2 Soak basket(s) and crisper plate in hot water to lift stains Be sure to soak your air fryer’s basket (or baskets if using a dual zone one) and the corresponding crisper plate in hot water to lift any stains or grime, but let them cool down first. Wipe gently with a soft bristle brush and detergent. Step

3 Wipe out the internal cavity with a damp cloth To clean the internal cavity of your air fryer, use a damp cloth or dish sponge to lift stains away from the inside. Turning it upside down can make the top of the cavity easier to access. Step

4 For particularly stubborn stains, use a mild abrasive and soft-bristle brush If there are stains that refuse to move, using a mild abrasive such as ‘The Pink Stuff’ can work especially well, using a cloth or sponge to apply. You’ll need to wipe any remaining residue at the end.