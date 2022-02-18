How to clean a washing machine

Step

1 Wipe down the surface Dirt and fibres tend to collate around the door and frame. After you’ve used your washing machine a few times, open the door and look at it from the side and you’ll see that there’ll be dust on it. A microfibre cloth can be used to clean this out, using some water spray if you need it.



Rub down the front of the machine, and all of the metal around the door. It shouldn’t take too much effort to pick up all of the mess and leave you with a clean-looking washing machine from the outside.



Step

2 Clean the seal Inside the door is a rubber seal that stops water from running out. This can collate dirt. Again, a microfibre cloth can be used to wipe the dirt out and to pick up any leftover water that has pooled there.



You should leave your washing machine door open after a cleaning cycle, as this lets water evaporate and prevents mould growth. If you haven’t done this, then the seal may already have mould on it.



You don’t want to use anything too harsh on the seal. A solution made of one part vinegar and four parts water should be enough to wipe down and clean any mould on this rubber seal.



Step

3 Drain the washing machine As hair, fibres and other dirt is drained out, it can get caught in the filter at the bottom of the machine. If the filter gets too clogged, it can smell and your washing machine may not be able to drain properly. Our guide on how to fix a washing machine that won’t drain goes into more detail on this; however, you should regularly check and clean the filter to prevent issues.



To do this, you need to open the flap at the front of your washing machine (usually at the bottom right). There’s then a screw cap that you can remove. Water will be behind this, so you need something to catch the water with. Some machines have a hose to help direct the water, mine has a handy chute for directing water into a small container, and others have nothing at all.



Having some spare towels around to mop up in all cases is useful.



You can slowly let the water out, screwing the cap back into place if your container is full or you’re mopping up water. Once no more is coming out, pull out the cap and filter.

Step

4 Clean the filter Take any mess off the filter and throw it in the bin. You should run the filter under a tap to remove everything else. Before you put it back into place, take a look into the hole at the bottom of your washing machine.



If you see anything trapped in there, pull out the mess and give the inside a nice wipe down. Now, insert the filter and screw it back into place. Close the hatch on your washing machine.

Step

5 Clean the detergent drawer Most detergent drawers can be removed. There’s usually a catch at the top or side that lets the drawer come all of the way out. Once it’s out, you can run it under a tap and use a cloth to remove any built-up washing detergent and fabric softener.

Step

6 Clean under the detergent drawer Washing detergent can congeal under the drawer, particularly powder, which can set hard. You can remove the worst of this with a cloth, wiping out the inside. If you can’t quite get to all of the mess, then run the washing machine on a cycle with high-ish temperature (40C should do it), to clean out what you’ve missed.

Step

7 Run a cleaning cycle Some washing machines have a special drum cleaning cycle, while others don’t. No fear, as this cycle is basically a high-heat cycle designed to clean out the inside, killing off bacteria. You can replicate the experience by running your machine empty on a Cotton wash, set to the highest temperature it supports.



Add about 25% of the normal washing powder you’d use and then leave the machine to finish. You can also buy proper washing machine cleaner to do the same job. Follow the instructions on the packet carefully.