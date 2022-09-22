How to check your Screen Time on an iPhone

Here is the easiest way to check the Screen Time on your iPhone.

The iPhone is brimming with different features, all the way from the new ability to edit iMessage after they’ve been sent, thanks to the latest iOS 16 update, to older features that have been around for years.

One handy feature is Screen Time, which shows the user how long they have been using their iPhone each day, with breakdowns of what apps you use most and how long you use them for. Screen Time also gives users the ability to set limits on apps, which can be helpful if you’re looking to spend more time away from your device.

If you want to know how you can check your Screen Time on your iPhone, as well as how to turn the feature on, keep reading, as we’re going to show you how in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16, though you can use any iPhone running iOS 12 or later

The Short Version

Open Settings

Click on Screen Time

Tap Turn On Screen Time

Click Turn On Screen Time

Press This is My iPhone

Click See All Activity

Look at your activity