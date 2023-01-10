How to check your phone number on iPhone
Having a hard time remembering your phone number? Here’s how to find it on an iPhone.
It isn’t easy memorising 11 digits. Perhaps you’ve recently signed up for a new contract or you’ve moved to another country and switched over your SIM.
Keep reading to learn how to find your phone number on your iPhone in just three easy steps, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for a couple of alternative routes you can take to get the same result.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone
The Short Version
- Open your Settings
- Scroll down and tap Phone
- Look under My Number
Step
1
Open your Settings
You can also find your phone number from your Contacts. To find out more, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide.
Step
2
Tap Phone
You might need to scroll down a bit to find this option.
Step
3
Look under My Number
You can also tap on your number to edit it.
Troubleshooting
You can also find your phone number by heading into your iPhone’s Contacts. To do this, simply tap the Phone icon, enter the Contacts tab and tap My Card.
From here, you can also copy your phone number by pressing and holding on the number and hitting Copy or share your number by choosing Share Contact at the bottom of the card.
If you still can’t see your number, you can also find it by hooking your iPhone up to a Mac or PC and heading to iTunes.
Your phone number should be under the Summary section when you click on the phone icon.