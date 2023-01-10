 large image

How to check your phone number on iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Having a hard time remembering your phone number? Here’s how to find it on an iPhone. 

It isn’t easy memorising 11 digits. Perhaps you’ve recently signed up for a new contract or you’ve moved to another country and switched over your SIM. 

Keep reading to learn how to find your phone number on your iPhone in just three easy steps, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for a couple of alternative routes you can take to get the same result. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Settings 
  2. Scroll down and tap Phone 
  3. Look under My Number

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Settings

    You can also find your phone number from your Contacts. To find out more, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide. How to check your phone number on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Phone

    You might need to scroll down a bit to find this option. How to check your phone number on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Look under My Number

    You can also tap on your number to edit it.

Troubleshooting

How to check your phone number from your Contacts

You can also find your phone number by heading into your iPhone’s Contacts. To do this, simply tap the Phone icon, enter the Contacts tab and tap My Card. 

From here, you can also copy your phone number by pressing and holding on the number and hitting Copy or share your number by choosing Share Contact at the bottom of the card.

How to check your phone number on your PC

If you still can’t see your number, you can also find it by hooking your iPhone up to a Mac or PC and heading to iTunes. 

Your phone number should be under the Summary section when you click on the phone icon.

