How to check your phone number on iPhone

Having a hard time remembering your phone number? Here’s how to find it on an iPhone.

It isn’t easy memorising 11 digits. Perhaps you’ve recently signed up for a new contract or you’ve moved to another country and switched over your SIM.

Keep reading to learn how to find your phone number on your iPhone in just three easy steps, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for a couple of alternative routes you can take to get the same result.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

The Short Version

Open your Settings Scroll down and tap Phone Look under My Number