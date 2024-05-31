If you’ve noticed your MacBook isn’t holding charge like it used to then you should check its battery health and status.

Keeping an eye on your MacBook’s battery health and status allows you to understand how well it’s performing and whether or not it needs to be serviced.

Follow our step by step guide on how to check your MacBook’s battery health and status.

What you’ll need:

MacBook Air or Pro running on macOS 10.15 or above

1 Open System Settings To do this, either select the Apple Menu in the top left corner of your screen and select System Settings (as shown here) or simply click on the System Settings app in the Launchpad. Step

2 Select Battery You’ll find this option listed in the side panel of the System Settings app. Step

3 Check your Battery Health status At a glance you’ll be able to see what status your battery health is at: Normal or Service Recommended.



If you see Service Recommended then this means either your MacBook isn’t able to hold as much charge as it did when it was new, or the battery itself is performing abnormally. Regardless, you should contact Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider to find out the root of the problem. Step

4 Select the i next to Battery Health Next to your Battery Health’s status, you’ll see a small i. Click this and a pop-up will open with more information about your MacBook’s health. Step

5 Read more information on your MacBook’s battery health This will show you more information about your MacBook’s battery health, such as its maximum capacity. There is also the option to turn on Optimised Battery Charging, which helps to reduce battery ageing.