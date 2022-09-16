How to check which version of iOS you’re on

Here is how to check what version of iOS you are currently using.

The latest iOS 16 update came with a myriad of new features, including the ability to lift objects out of photos, edit messages after they’ve been sent and translate text in photos.

Anyone who has an iPhone 8 or older is able to access the iOS 16 update, and we recommend you download the update. This is not just so you can access all the latest features, but also to ensure that your phone’s security is up to date as Apple regularly includes bug fixes and improvements within its core updates.

If you want to download the latest iOS 16 update but you’re not sure what iOS version your iPhone is running on currently, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be showing you how to do it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone (we’re using one running iOS 16 here)

The Short Version

Open Settings

Click General

Tap About

Click on iOS Version

Check what version you’re using