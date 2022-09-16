 large image

How to check which version of iOS you’re on

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how to check what version of iOS you are currently using.

The latest iOS 16 update came with a myriad of new features, including the ability to lift objects out of photos, edit messages after they’ve been sent and translate text in photos.

Anyone who has an iPhone 8 or older is able to access the iOS 16 update, and we recommend you download the update. This is not just so you can access all the latest features, but also to ensure that your phone’s security is up to date as Apple regularly includes bug fixes and improvements within its core updates.

If you want to download the latest iOS 16 update but you’re not sure what iOS version your iPhone is running on currently, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be showing you how to do it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone (we’re using one running iOS 16 here)

The Short Version 

  • Open Settings
  • Click General
  • Tap About
  • Click on iOS Version
  • Check what version you’re using

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Unlock your iPhone and click on the Settings app. Settings in iOS 16

  2. Step
    2

    Click General

    Scroll down slightly and click on the button called General. General button in Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Tap About

    Once in General, tap on the button that says About. It is at the very top of the screen. About button in Settings

  4. Step
    4

    Click on iOS Version

    Click on the button called iOS Version. iOS version button in iOS

  5. Step
    5

    Check what version you’re using

    This page will show the version of the iOS operating system that you are using currently. iOS 16 settings on iPhone

Troubleshooting

Can I revert back to iOS 15?

You can revert back to iOS 15 if you reset and restore your device, though you will need to make sure that you have backed up your data beforehand.

When did the iOS 16 update roll out?

The iOS 16 update rolled out on 12 September and is available for anyone who owns an iPhone 8 or newer. It will be pre-installed on the iPhone 14 series of phones.

