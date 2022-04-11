How to check the battery on Apple AirPods

There are few things more annoying than your headphones dying on you just as you start your journey home, but that’s a fate easily avoided by keeping track of how much battery life is left in them.

If you have a pair of AirPods there are various ways to do this. Here’s how to avoid getting caught short.

What we used

For this guide we used an iPhone 12 Pro and a pair of AirPods Pro, but the process is identical if you’re using a standard pair of AirPods.

The short version

Open the case and hold it near your phone

Use the iOS widget

Use the menu bar on your Mac

Use the status light on the case